Omise preps suite of AI-powered products

Omise announced its official rebranding, returning to its original name after operating as Opn for two years.

Digital payment pioneer Omise plans to launch a suite of products powered by artificial intelligence (AI) this year as part of its new business direction.

The products offer businesses enhanced efficiency, intelligence and security in their payment operations, according to Omise.

Designed to support businesses of all sizes, these solutions streamline development, optimise transactions and simplify analytics, said the company.

Omise returned to its original name after operating as Opn for two years, in a bid to reaffirm its commitment to new growth opportunities in AI-powered payments, embedded finance and cross-border payments.

"Our rebranding is more than just a change as it reflects our dedication to innovation and our focus on empowering businesses with financial technology," said Jun Hasegawa, company founder and group chief executive.

Mr Hasegawa said Omise stepped into this new era to introduce solutions that make payments smarter, faster and more intuitive.

"Thailand's digital payment sector continues to grow rapidly, driven by increasing adoption of cashless transactions, government initiatives and evolving consumer behaviour," he said.

The company sees strong opportunities in embedded finance, AI-driven payment solutions, and cross-border transactions as businesses expand globally.

"Beyond merchant services payments, we are focusing on payment infrastructure technology, embedded finance and enterprise solutions that serve larger businesses and financial institutions. Additionally, our expansion into new markets and partnerships with key industry players will drive sustainable long-term growth," said Mr Hasegawa.

Omise differentiates itself with deep expertise in the payments space, a strong regional presence, and a customer-first approach.

"Global players usually take a one-size-fits-all approach. We focus on tailored solutions that address local market needs while enabling global expansion. Our investment in new innovations and seamless cross-border transactions positions us as a leading partner for businesses looking for both reliability and innovation," he said.

Omise operates in Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan and the US. The company has more than 23,000 merchants, with US$17 billion in payment volume, and supports more than 100 payment methods.