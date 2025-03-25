Cathay Pacific will comply with stricter rules on power banks

A Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 aircraft is seen in Hong Kong International Airport on Sept 3, 2024. (Phot: Reuters)

Cathay Pacific Airways has been forced fall into line with its airline peers on rules governing portable power banks after the Hong Kong government banned the use of the devices in-flight.

Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department said on Monday it would not permit the use or charging of the battery packs mid-air. It also said passenger cannot store them in overhead lockers after several incidents of them causing fires on board aircraft.

Hong Kong’s de-facto flag carrier acknowledged the latest ruling by the aviation regulator. “We recognise the importance of continuous improvement in aviation safety and support measures to reduce risks associated with the use of lithium battery-powered devices,” it said in a statement. “Cathay will fully comply with the regulations.”

The move by the government brings Cathay and other local airlines into line with other regional carriers who made similar moves earlier, including Singapore Airlines.