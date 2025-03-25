Airlines that have updated their lithium battery policies

Listen to this article

A passenger aircraft descends to land at Heathrow Airport near London. (Photo: Reuters)

SEOUL - Several airlines have updated their guidance on carrying lithium batteries onboard. The batteries are in devices such as cellphones and e-cigarettes, and can malfunction to produce smoke, fire or extreme heat.

In 2024, three incidents every two weeks of overheating lithium batteries on planes were recorded globally by the US Federal Aviation Administration, compared to just under one a week in 2018.

Aviation has long recognised the batteries as a safety concern, and rules are periodically tightened in response to accidents.

Thai Airways International

Thai Airways from March 15 prohibited the use and charging of power banks and portable batteries during flights.

Airlines in South Korea

In January, an Air Busan plane was consumed in flames while preparing to depart South Korea. Investigators have not issued a final report into the cause of the fire, but the Transport Ministry said on March 14 that a power bank was the possible cause. Air Busan was the first to change its policies to disallow power banks in overhead cabin bins, saying passengers should keep them on their person, to more easily spot any problems.

From March 1, South Korea tightened rules for all South Korean airlines, including keeping power banks and e-cigarettes with passengers and not in luggage bins, and not charging devices onboard.

Airlines in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's aviation regulator said local airlines from April 7 must not allow passengers to use or charge power banks during flights, and they must not be stored in overhead lockers. On March 20 a Hong Kong Airlines flight departing China was forced to divert due to a "suspected hand carry baggage fire" in an overhead compartment.

Hong Kong's Civil Aviation Department said on March 24 it was "highly concerned about recent safety incidents suspected to have been caused by passengers carrying and using lithium battery power banks (power banks) on aircraft".

Hong Kong-based carrier Cathay Pacific said it would implement the new regulations, adding that it recognised the importance of continuous improvement in aviation safety. The airline had earlier told Reuters it would not change its guidelines out of concern it would be hard to enforce and "may lead to negative unintended consequences".

Singapore Airlines and Scoot

Singapore Airlines, including budget airline Scoot, from April 1 has prohibited passengers from using or charging portable power banks during flights.

The airline told Reuters it regularly reviews in-flight procedures and regulations, and safety is the company's top priority.

Air Astana

Kazakhstan's Air Astana from March 13 prohibited charging or using power banks during flights and said lithium batteries, external batteries and e-cigarettes must be kept in hand luggage and placed on the luggage racks.

Eva Air

Taiwan's EVA Air prohibited charging and using power banks and spare lithium batteries on flights starting on March 1.

It advised that most plane seats are equipped with USB power outlets if passengers need to charge other devices.

China Airlines

Taiwan's China Airlines said from March 1 power banks and spare lithium batteries must not be used or charged during flights. It also recommended that passengers not store power banks in overhead bins.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG)

MAG, the parent of Malaysia Airlines, said from April 1 power banks are prohibited in overhead compartments. "During the flight, you may store them in your carry-on bag under the seat, or in the seat pocket in front of you," it said.

Magnetic wireless power banks must be kept in a separate bag and charging or using of power banks will be prohibited during flights.

Batik Air

From March 14 passengers on Indonesia's Batik Air, part of the Lion Air Group, may not use power banks in flight. Two power banks may be carried on their person and not in overhead cabins.

"Passengers are also advised to exercise caution when carrying auto-magnet charge power banks, as these may pose additional risks," the airline said.

China

China's aviation regulator has said from at least 2014 that passengers should not charge devices using power banks during flight.

Iata guidelines

Airlines generally follow the lithium battery guidance in the International Air Transport Association's (Iata) Dangerous Goods Regulations, which state power banks must be carried in cabin baggage, not in checked baggage, and sets limits on the amount and strength of batteries that can be carried.

European airline group Lufthansa said it adheres to IATA guidance, which has not changed.

Iata did not respond to a request for comment.

Air India said it constantly reviews policies based on industry events and regulatory recommendations.

"As change from current practice may introduce new risks and there is no clear consensus on the best approach, Air India policy remains unchanged at this juncture," a spokesperson said.