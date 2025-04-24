Ananda unveils Mira Valley: B50bn luxury project in Phuket's hidden valley, surrounded by 8,000 acres of untouched forest

Highlighting world-class living amidst nature and amenities, Mira Valley unveils ‘Sandels & Boot Club,’ an exclusive social club for all generations, and ‘Annan Villas,’ 12 exclusive pool villas starting at 80 million baht, reinforcing the ‘Green is the New Luxury’ concept

Listen to this article

Green is the new luxury Mira Valley, a 50-billion-baht luxury residential project, spans 220 acres nestled in Phuket’s untouched forest, offering an exclusive, eco-conscious sanctuary for discerning buyers seeking luxury and sustainability.

Situated between Kamala Mountain and Bang Niao Dum Reservoir, Mira Valley offers a peaceful retreat from Phuket’s bustling tourist areas. The location provides stunning natural views, making it an ideal escape amidst lush greenery.

Blending opulence with sustainability, Mira Valley prioritises wellness and environmental consciousness. Green technologies like solar-powered systems, underground power lines, eco-friendly materials and water management solutions minimise the environmental impact and enhance comfort.

“Mira Valley is more than just a development; it’s a thoughtfully designed community that seamlessly integrates with Phuket’s stunning natural landscape,” explains Patcharavalai Ruangkritya, CEO of Mira Valley Phuket.

“After living and studying the market here for over five years, we’ve gained a deep understanding of the local lifestyle. This insight inspired us to develop a new concept of real estate — a ‘sustainable gated community’ designed to harmonise with the environment, offering a safe, nature-centric lifestyle with comprehensive on-site amenities.”

Furthermore, the project is on track to achieve Leed (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified for Cities & Communities, a testament to its commitment to environmental responsibility.

Over 20% of Mira Valley is dedicated to green spaces, connecting residents to over 100 kilometres of nature trails, sports facilities, while also neighbouring the Niran Equestrian Center to foster a healthy, active lifestyle for all.

Mira Valley’s infrastructure is a transformative shift in Phuket’s real estate market. The project includes 100% underground power lines, preserving scenic views while enhancing safety.

International-standard roads with pedestrian walkways, dedicated cycling lanes, jogging tracks, and horse pedestrian-friendly walkways promote a sustainable lifestyle.

“Mira Valley is a reflection of our vision to create a luxury residential project in Phuket’s hidden valley, nestled within 8,000 acres of untouched forest. With our 220-acre property, we saw the opportunity to introduce a development that not only offers luxury living but also establishes a strong infrastructure foundation for long-term growth,” said Chanond Ruangkritya, CEO of leading developer Ananda Development Plc.

The Sandals & Boots Club offers residents a social hub with a half-Olympic pool, chill-out pool, fitness center, tennis and padel courts, multi-functional sports court and a kids’ playground. It’s the ideal environment for relaxation and adventure.

Mira Valley features diverse luxury residences, including Annan Villas. The 12 exclusive hillside pool villas, starting at 80 million baht, provide privacy, breathtaking views, and a sophisticated living experience that blends with nature.

For more exclusivity, Mira Valley offers Punyisa Pachira bespoke villas designed by renowned architect Mary Pakamard, with nine units starting at 120 million baht. These villas redefine luxury with masterful craftsmanship and tailored design elements.

Partnering with top global and local experts, Mira Valley ensures world-class luxury and sustainability. Collaborations with Bangkok Hospital Phuket provide medical and wellness services, while the design emphasises environmental responsibility and sophisticated living.

This transformative development represents a bold step for Phuket’s real estate market, setting new standards for nature-inspired luxury living. Mira Valley is a model for future luxury communities, prioritising nature, sustainability and wellness.