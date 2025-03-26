Vietnam allows Starlink to provide internet service

Approval of pilot project could lead to $1.5bn investment by Musk-owned SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites is seen after launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Feb 26, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Vietnam will allow Starlink to provide satellite internet services in the country for a pilot period of five years, with a maximum of 600,000 subscribers, after the government pushed through regulatory changes.

The decision paves the way for SpaceX, founded by the billionaire Trump confidant Elon Musk, to invest on a trial basis in telecommunications services using low-orbit satellite technology until Jan 1, 2031, according to a government statement.

There will be no restrictions on foreign ownership and the business will be “based on principles that ensure national defence and security”, the statement said.

It will also allow for internet access at sea and on airplanes, which opens up potential for inflight WiFi on Vietnamese airlines.

“Under this pilot programme, Starlink, if granted a business licence, can operate like other telcos in the country,” said Nguyen Anh Cuong, deputy head of Viet Nam Telecommunications Authority, under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

“This means they can either provide services directly to customers or partner with other businesses.”

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had urged officials to approve the satellite service in a meeting with US business leaders earlier this month, as the country looks to shore up trade ties with the US and avert the threat of Trump tariffs.

SpaceX had previously proposed investing $1.5 billion in Vietnam tied to its Starlink satellite service, the government said in September.

The pilot programme also envisages cooperation with Vietnamese companies to distribute hardware equipment and deliver services to customers.

The National Assembly in February approved rules allowing foreign-owned or invested telecoms businesses to operate low-orbit satellite technology on a pilot basis.