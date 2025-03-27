Agency keen to limit living expenses

Mr Pichai attends an event for the Choojai Seniors 60+ initiative that offers discounts to the elderly in many provinces.

The Commerce Ministry is monitoring product prices and rolling out initiatives to help minimise living expenses for Thais.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan directed the Department of Internal Trade (DIT) and provincial commerce offices nationwide to track price increases and safeguard consumers from any unfair practices.

As of March 25, the DIT reported many prices remain stable. Notably, egg production has rebounded thanks to favourable weather conditions, with the farm gate price for mixed eggs at 3.2 baht each. Retail prices for size No.3 eggs have fallen slightly, according to the department.

In the meat sector, supplies are adequate. Live chickens are selling at the farm gate for 40-41 baht per kilogramme, while chicken parts are priced at 78.81 baht per kg for thighs with bones and 79.5 baht per kg for boneless breasts, reflecting a small drop from last month.

The nationwide average price for live pigs is 79.7 baht per kg, and stability is expected as pig supplies grow during the second half of the year, noted the DIT.

Most fresh vegetables have maintained stable prices, although specific items such as Chinese kale, cabbage, Chinese cabbage, yardlong beans, and raw papaya have posted minor price reductions.

Meanwhile, coriander and fingerroot prices have edged up slightly as their production reaches the end of their cycles.

Mr Pichai said the ministry has launched several programmes aimed at easing the financial burden on Thais.

The "Choojai Seniors 60+" initiative, running from Jan 30 to April 30, offers special discounts to the elderly in many provinces.

The scheme should help reduce living costs by more than 10 billion baht, while lifting the economy by as much as 30 billion baht, he said.

The "Back to School 2025" programme offers eligible students in the third phase of the digital wallet scheme the opportunity to purchase educational materials, clothing, and IT products at discounted rates.

The Mobile Blue Flag programme and Blue Flag events also provide affordable consumer goods at 50 locations in Bangkok and the provinces, said Mr Pichai.

He said if individuals find products being sold at excessively high prices, they can file a complaint with the DIT hotline at 1569 or report the case to any provincial commerce office.