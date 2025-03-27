Mahidol international college touts AI assistant for students

Ms Chulathida, left, and Mr Yingyot promote AI Copter.

Mahidol University International College (MUIC) in Thailand has launched the artificial intelligence (AI) platform "AI Copter" as a personal assistant for students.

The move aligns with learning in the digital age and the global trend of universities using AI to enhance learning and teaching efficiency, noted the college.

The platform is designed to serve real-time use, 24-hour academic counselling, career path analysis and course information for each field, all in one place.

AI Copter offers academic assistance, allowing students to inquire about course details, class schedules and study guidelines, according to MUIC dean Chulathida Chomchai.

She said the platform was developed using the Google AI model Google Gemini, reflecting MUIC's commitment to advancing Thai education with international innovation, in line with the trend of leading universities around the world that are incorporating AI to enhance teaching and learning efficiency.

The platform is expected to reduce the workloads of personnel and to support the continuous growth in student numbers, said Ms Chulathida.

"The main objective is to improve the efficiency of academic counselling, such as analysing and recommending appropriate courses, selecting minors and choosing certificate programmes that are in line with each individual's interests and goals, as well as providing other relevant academic information," she said.

Development of the project took roughly 12 months, said Ms Chulathida.

Many institutions worldwide are now integrating AI to enhance teaching, learning and management efficiency, she said. For example, Harvard University uses AI as an assistant in teaching computer science, helping students by answering questions and providing programming advice in real-time.

The University of California, Berkeley, uses AI to grade exams and to analyse student learning behaviour to improve teaching processes.

Yingyot Chiaravutthi, deputy dean of MUIC, said the launch plan for AI Copter is divided into three phases. In Phase 1 (early 2025), the system will be tested for specific services, such as academic advice, course registration and student activity information.

In Phase 2 (mid-2025), AI services will expand to include career guidance, internship opportunities and study abroad options.

In the last phase (early 2026), AI Copter will be upgraded to provide real-time interactive services and to apply them to the college's course management system, said Mr Yingyot.

AI Copter should significantly reduce personnel costs, with estimated savings of 5-10 million baht over five years, he said.

Mr Yingyot said staff and advisors should enjoy a reduced workload in terms of initial consultations, reducing the need for educational guidance personnel and improving the efficiency of student services by introducing AI assistants.

MUIC is developing another AI system dubbed Helix to support the work of faculty members, staff and researchers, with plans for launch in the near future, he said.