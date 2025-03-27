Border, transit trade increases 10.9% in first 2 months

Listen to this article

Merchants in Nakhon Phanom prepare to transport goods across the Mekong River to Laos. Pattanapong Sripiachai

The value of border trade and transit trade in the first two months this year reached nearly 300 billion baht, expanding by 10.9% year-on-year.

According to Sasikarn Watthanachan, deputy spokeswoman for the Prime Minister's Office, the total value of border trade and transit trade amounted to 154 billion baht in February, a 19.9% increase over the corresponding period last year.

Of the total, exports were valued at 86 billion baht (+20.8%), while imports tallied 68.3 billion baht (+18.8%), resulting in Thailand recording a trade surplus of 17.6 billion baht in February.

As a result, the total value of border and transit trade in the first two months of 2025 reached 299 billion baht (+10.9%), with exports accounting for 164 billion baht (+12.1%) and imports totalling 135 billion baht (+9.6%). Thailand recorded a trade surplus of 28.6 billion baht for the two-month period.

Concerning border trade, excluding transit trade, the total value for the first two months of 2025 was 170 billion baht (+5.2%), with exports amounting to 101 billion (+3.1%) and imports totalling 68.9 billion (+8.5%).

Key border export products in February included diesel fuel worth 3.36 billion baht, other agricultural industrial products, such as soybean meal and powdered milk, worth 1.50 billion baht, and other industrial products, such as electrical signal measuring devices and ceramic tiles, worth 1.36 billion baht.

Regarding transit trade with third countries, the total value for the first two months of 2025 reached 129 billion baht. The largest transit trade destination was China, accounting for 55.5% of total transit trade, followed by Singapore (48.8%) and Vietnam (20.6%).

Key transit trade products included hard disk drives and technically specified natural rubber.

According to Ms Sasikarn, the government has pledged to continue supporting and developing trade infrastructure to enhance the competitiveness of Thai businesses and instil confidence in the business sector.

She reaffirmed the government's commitment to policies that facilitate economic expansion while strengthening cooperation with neighbouring countries to ensure sustainable growth in border and transit trade, creating economic opportunities for all sectors.