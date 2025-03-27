AIS, True eye 3500MHz band at auction

Listen to this article

The NBTC head office on Phahonyothin Soi 8. On March 18, the NBTC board assigned its management to schedule another public hearing for the planned auction of six mobile spectrum bands to ensure meaningful competition in the bidding.

The 3500-megahertz band is expected to attract two major telecom operators in the planned auction because of its potential to pave the way for 6G service.

In terms of mid-band spectrum portfolios, Advanced Info Service (AIS) has 50MHz of bandwidth for signal upload and download, less than rival True Corporation, according to Pisut Ngamvijitvong, senior equity research analyst at Kasikorn Securities (KS).

The low bands are technically defined as those lower than 1000MHz, middle bands are those from 1000MHz to 6000MHz, while the high bands are beyond 6000MHz.

Mr Pisut said 3500MHz is the most popular band in the global market for offering 5G service.

The 3500MHz and 5000MHz bands have the potential to be defined for the 6G standard by the World Radiocommunication Conference. The 3500MHz band can technically cover a wider area than 5000MHz.

The standard of 6G frequency is expected to be officially announced before 2027.

He said if the 3500MHz band is auctioned, it will attract both AIS and True because it will pave the way for them to gain the upper hand in the 6G evolution.

Part of the 3500MHz band is used by many digital TV broadcasters to air their programmes via C-band satellite dishes, as 60% of Thais view digital TV programmes via a satellite platform.

All digital TV broadcasting licences are set to expire in 2029.

The bidding conditions of the 3500MHz band are expected to contain a solution to migrate TV viewers from C-band satellite dishes to the KU-band satellite dishes to clear the way for the bid winners to use the band.

A telecom industry source who requested anonymity said if AIS grabs part of the 3500MHz band, it might focus services in Bangkok.

"This is to avoid possible complications when the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission migrates TV viewers from C-band satellite dishes to KU-band dishes, which are mostly in the provinces," said the source.

TARGETED BANDS

On March 18, the NBTC board assigned its management to hold another public hearing on the planned auction of six mobile spectrum bands to ensure meaningful competition in the bidding. The six bands are 850MHz, 1500MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz, 2300MHz and 26GHz.

The hearing includes the plan to auction the 3500MHz band as the NBTC is adjusting the timeline to auction that range earlier than the originally planned 2027.

The telecom regulator set April 1 as the date for the public hearing for all seven bands.

NBTC commissioner Somphop Purivigraipong said on Wednesday the hearing should result in the planned auction of the six bands being delayed for a few weeks from the previous auction timeline of May 17-18.

Telecom veterans expect AIS and True Corp to vie for the 2100MHz and 2300MHz bands, despite their complaints about the hefty reserve prices.

Mr Pisut said AIS is likely to bid for the 2100MHz band, while True Corp will go for 2300MHz as they are the bands both operators have utilised under the current partnership deals with state enterprise National Telecom. These contracts expire at the end of August 2025.

He said the 1800MHz band could be another target, especially for AIS as it is the middle band.

"AIS may consider all middle bands such as 1800MHz, 2100MHz and even 2300MHz," Mr Pisut said.

The NBTC draft determined the 1800MHz band's reserve price at four times higher than the 2300MHz band.

Mr Pisut said if AIS grabs the 2300MHz band, the company will have to invest in new related network equipment because the company has never provided services on this frequency before.

NBTC commissioner AM Thanapant Raicharoen said NBTC management proposed at the board meeting on March 18 that the 3500MHz band be put in the hearing along with the planned hearing of the other six spectrums.

AM Thanapant said NBTC management proposed to auction the 100MHz bandwidth of the 3500MHz band or the spectrum range between 3300-3400MHz in the planned auction of those other six bands.