Suntory PepsiCo Thailand sets out 2025 growth plans

Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a manufacturer and distributor of beverages under the Suntory and PepsiCo brands in Thailand, has unveiled its strategic plans for 2025, aimed at strengthening its presence in the local market with its "Must Win" strategy.

Seven Years of Success

Tanuj Chadha, chief executive officer of Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said that over the past seven years the company has achieved consistent growth.

"From 2018 to 2024, we had a compound annual growth rate averaging 8.2%, which is twice the gains of the Thai non-alcoholic beverage market," said Mr Chadha.

Moreover, the company has enhanced its market share in the carbonated soft drink segment, particularly in low and no-sugar categories, aligning with the growing trend of health-conscious consumers.

Mr Chadha said one reason for this achievement is the company's 'Must Win' strategy.

Recognising the rising trend of health-conscious consumers, the company continues to strengthen its core business of carbonated beverages by launching new flavours, especially low and no-sugar products, delivering outstanding performance with an average growth of 16.1% for Pepsi Zero Sugar.

Over the past seven years, the company has launched several new products such as new flavours for ready-to-drink TEA+ oolong tea, ready-to-drink BOSS Coffee, and the new energy drink Sting.

Mr Chadha said the company has integrated artificial intelligence to enhance workload capabilities.

Additionally, it aims to strengthen relationships between the company, distributors, customers and consumers, further expanding its market presence.

Regarding sustainability, with its production capacity of 1.3 billion litres per year, the company is dedicated to efficient water management, minimising water loss at every production process, and using less than 1.40 litres of water to produce 1 litre of beverage, Mr Chadha said.

Additionally, the company also actively promotes proper segregation and collection of used PET bottles for recycling into new ones, known as Bottle-to-Bottle Recycling.

He noted that the company has expanded the use of 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) bottles to 18 items in its portfolio, representing the highest adoption of rPET bottles in the Thai beverage market.

From March 2018 to December 2024, these initiatives enabled the company to significantly reduce the use of virgin PET plastic by over 8,300 tonnes.

People -First

Yosayut Sahawatcharin, chief people & culture and corporate affairs officer at Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said the company was dedicated to a performance-driven culture and a "people-first" approach to promote employees' career path.

The company provides skill-enhancement opportunities and career development across various functions.

It also fosters an inclusive culture, encouraging employees to voice their ideas and feel integral to the organisation.

Suntory PepsiCo Thailand was honoured as one of the "Top 50 Companies in Thailand 2025" by WorkVenture, celebrated as a top workplace for young professionals for 2024 and 2025.

Accelerating Future Growth

Anawat Sangkhasap, chief marketing officer at Suntory PepsiCo Beverage (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said the company will continue to penetrate the Thai beverage market by targeting the carbonated drinks market, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, and energy and hydration drinks.

One key initiative is to implement marketing campaigns that could connect with the younger generation, such as Generation Z.

Mr Chadha said that Suntory PepsiCo Thailand aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030.

The company is committed to minimising water loss at the production stage, using less than 1.38 litres of water to produce one litre of beverage by 2030.

By 2030, the company promises to use 100% rPET, which is recycled PET plastic bottles, for 50% of its total bottle usage in production.

For the company's key strategy in 2025, Mr Chadha said the company will continue to expand its portfolio of new beverages to accommodate rapidly changing customer demands.

To meet these demands, the company will continue to strengthen its supply chain capacity and sharpen commercial operations, increasing the use of technology to provide the best products to customers.

The company is expanding two production lines in Thailand to accommodate increased production capacity and support new product expansion.

Mr Chadha said the company's goal is to become "The Most Beloved Beverage Company in Thailand with True Gemba Centricity".

He said: "Gemba is a concept that means learning from on-site experiences to gain insight from customers and stakeholders."

Looking ahead, Mr Chadha said the company will adopt its parent company Suntory's corporate value, "Yatte Minahare", embodying the ambition to dream big and take bold steps without fear of failure, Growing for Good and Giving Back to Society.

The company will integrate these values and drive forward with its Must Win strategy to ensure continued growth, he said.