J&T Express unit to utilise DeepSeek AI

Listen to this article

The firm's Southern Bangkok Sorting Centre in Samut Prakan serves as a logistics hub for warehousing, transportation, sorting and distribution.

Leading logistics service provider J&T Express Thailand plans to utilise DeepSeek's artificial intelligence (AI) model to increase its operating efficiency, while expanding its retail partner network to broaden its customer reach.

This year J&T Express Thailand wants to continue to strengthen business development and expand collaborations with leading retail brands to enhance logistics efficiency, said Lily Chen, the company's chief marketing officer.

The company has collaborated with Watsons, a leading health and beauty retailer, to provide comprehensive parcel delivery services for online channels, including multi-parcel delivery within a single order, she said.

J&T Express Thailand has also partnered with 7-Eleven convenience stores to let small entrepreneurs and buyers in the e-commerce ecosystem access its parcel drop-off points at more than 15,000 7-Eleven stores across the country. The service is expected to start in the second quarter of this year.

"The move should allow small merchants to grow and thrive," said Mrs Chen.

J&T Express Thailand customers are major e-commerce platforms such as Lazada, Shopee, TikTok, Shein and Temu, but it also sees opportunities in brands and online merchants who sell items via a social media platform.

Moreover, it will embrace the DeepSeek AI model to enhance its service operation, ranging from its sorting centre to customer service.

The company has already used DeepSeek AI in its China operations and will learn from the experience there, said Mrs Chen.

She said the company has been the largest private delivery service operator in Thailand by number of parcels since 2023.

J&T Express Thailand has recorded more than 40% growth in parcel volume for two consecutive years.

Mrs Chen said last-mile delivery service in Thailand will continue to see intense competition, but price wars should cease.

"We are on the way to making a profit," she said.

The company's Southern Bangkok Sorting Centre in Samut Prakan acts as a comprehensive logistics hub for warehousing, transport, sorting and distribution. It is the largest integrated logistics facility in Southeast Asia, spanning 150,000 square metres.

The nationwide capacity can handle more than 7 million parcels a day.

In addition, the firm also provides a fulfilment service in a 70,000-sq-m warehouse, supporting business-to-consumer operations by providing an e-commerce order fulfilment service for single-item delivery, and is capable of processing up to 150,000 orders a day as well as supporting business to business for storage and distribution solutions.

The firm will continue to stay out of the price war and will consider launching a same-day delivery service in Bangkok and the suburbs if there is customer demand, said Mrs Chen.