China urged to augment channels to aid exports

Mr Pichai (right) had a discussion on trade and investment cooperation with Mr Yugang (left) at the Ministry of Commerce on March 26.

The Ministry of Commerce is urging China to extend its working hours and add customs channels to facilitate the export process during the busy fruit harvesting season.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said he held discussions pertaining to strengthening Thailand and China trade and investment cooperation with Shi Yugang, deputy secretary of the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China, on Wednesday.

He emphasised the importance of improving the efficiency of the Mohan checkpoint on the Laos-Yunnan route, proposing extended hours and additional customs inspection channels to meet the heightened demand of the export season.

Regarding durian exports, he noted that random inspections for Basic Yellow 2 dye contamination could lead to delays.

To mitigate this, Thailand has ramped up inspections prior to export and is requesting that China ease its inspection requirements during the peak harvest months of April and May to safeguard the quality of Thai durian.

Thailand is projected to see a 37% year-on-year increase in durian production, reaching an estimated 1.76 million tonnes, and the minister highlighted the need to export these products to the Chinese market.

Additionally, he urged China to consider boosting imports of other agricultural products, including longan, mangosteen, dates and salak.

He also requested Beijing expedite the purchase of 280,000 tonnes of rice as per prior agreements, noting that Thailand is experiencing a significant rice harvest.

Furthermore, he called for enhanced exports of live cattle and frozen meat via Guanlei port to expand opportunities for Thai farmers.

Mr Shi assured Mr Pichai that China would consider Thailand's requests and expressed readiness to support trade initiatives, particularly through enhancing transportation links via the China-Laos railway and cross-border trade through the port of Guanlei.

He also encouraged collaboration between Thailand, China, Laos and Myanmar in developing transportation infrastructure, while inviting Thai representatives to a major fair in Kunming this June to foster stronger trade relations.

Currently, the value of trade between Thailand and Yunnan amounts to US$1.85 billion, with key exports including rubber products; natural rubber; computers, equipment and components; fresh, chilled, frozen and dried fruit; and plastic pellets.

Thailand imports electrical machinery and components; machinery and components; chemicals; home appliances; and computers, equipment and components from Yunnan, according to the Department of International Trade Promotion.