OR forges ahead with Cambodia drive

The first concept coffee house under the Cafe Amazon brand in Cambodia.

SET-listed PTT Oil and Retail Business (OR) continues to expand in Cambodia, with a first "concept" Cafe Amazon branch recently opening to mark the company's decision to make the neighbouring country its second business base.

The café, the 254th branch of Cafe Amazon to open in Cambodia, is located in a new PTT petrol station in Neak Vorn in Toul Kork, a vibrant business district of Phnom Penh.

"This business expansion is expected to strengthen our business presence in Cambodia under the concept of 'They Grow -- We Grow', " said ML Peekthong Thongyai, chief executive of OR.

The 'They Grow -- We Grow' concept is based on sustainable business growth, meaning OR, its business partners, society and the environment will all benefit from good business outcomes.

The new café features a distinctive design and provides diners with special dishes and fusion beverages crafted especially for the Cambodian market, reflecting local culture.

Special offerings include komlos srok yerng, a beverage inspired by Cambodia's traditional banana sticky rice dish, and nary smai thmey, a refreshing blended drink made with pink guava, topped with plum powder.

The new Cafe Amazon outlet, set to become a new landmark in Phnom Penh, forms part of the petrol station's non-oil products and services, which also includes a convenience store, a laundry service and some restaurants.

There are now 186 PTT petrol stations in Cambodia.

The country has significant potential, both in terms of economic growth and business opportunities, so OR has strategically positioned Cambodia as its "second homebase" under PTT Cambodia Co, said ML Peekthong.

Cafe Amazon operates at 4,879 locations across 11 countries.

OR's goal is to elevate the Thai brand on the global stage, achieving recognition and success to become a top international beverage brand, he said.

The company's other investment projects in Cambodia include a US$100-million expansion of its oil depot to serve the rapid growth of the Cambodian economy post-pandemic.

In 2021, OR also formed a consortium to invest in an aviation refuelling service at the new Phnom Penh airport.

OR plans to embark on a liquefied petroleum gas business for the industrial sector in the future.