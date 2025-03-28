Eighth Makro outlet opens its doors in Chon Buri

Consumers make their way around a Makro outlet.

CP Axtra Plc, the operator of wholesale and retail chains Makro and Lotus's, has launched Makro Ban Bueng, its eighth location in Chon Buri province.

Spanning more than 4,000 square metres, this new store features a spacious and convenient fresh food section, offering a wide variety of high-quality products and services to cater to the needs of local consumers and restaurant operators in Chon Buri and surrounding areas.

Customers can also place orders online and make use of the company's home delivery service.

Makro Ban Bueng bolsters Chon Buri's economy by sourcing directly from local farmers and small businesses, creating jobs and supporting sustainable income for the community.

This approach aligns with the company's strategy to become a community hub while fostering robust and sustainable growth in Thailand's retail sector.

Ban Bueng district has been growing continuously and is well known for its large industrial estates.

This has led to a diverse customer base of both Thai and expatriate workers, primarily from China and Myanmar, who account for 46% of the area's total customer base.

To meet their needs, the branch offers an extensive range of carefully selected products, including premium-quality meats, salmon, cheese, imported vegetables and fruits, as well as spices and seasonings from around the world.

The store has also expanded its bakery and non-food product categories to enhance the variety available to customers.