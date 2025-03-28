ROCTEC powers Thai ICT with regional expertise

With nearly 40 years of experience, the company combines R&D innovation and customer-driven solutions to lead Southeast Asia's transport ICT sector

Listen to this article

"Our goal is to stay ahead of the curve while helping our customers thrive in a digital world. It's hot just about being No.1 — it's about delivering value that lasts. " — Weng Sam Lam, Chief executive, ROCTEC Global

ROCTEC Global Plc, originally founded in Hong Kong, has grown into a leading provider of transport ICT solutions in Asia and Thailand. With nearly four decades of experience, the company has earned a reputation for delivering end-to-end services -- including consultancy, system integration, and maintenance -- tailored to the complex needs of both public and private sector clients.

ROCTEC's transformation and entry into the Thai market are closely tied to Master Ad Plc (MACO), a major player in Thailand's out-of-home advertising industry.

Founded in 1988, MACO was a pioneer in traditional billboard and street furniture advertising. However, recognising the shift brought by digital transformation, MACO strategically pivoted in 2018 by acquiring Trans.Ad Solution Co (Thailand) and ROCTEC Technology Limited (Hong Kong). To reflect its new strategic direction, MACO was subsequently rebranded as ROCTEC Global Plc.

Under the leadership of chief executive Weng Sam Lam, ROCTEC has since expanded across Southeast Asia, with operations in Macau, Vietnam, Singapore and Thailand. The company plays a key role in major infrastructure projects, particularly in railway communication, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, and digital display solutions.

INNOVATION AND INTEGRATION

What sets ROCTEC apart is its deep experience, proven track record, and a strong in-house research and development team. The company has served high-profile clients such as the Hong Kong MTR subway system, government departments, and utility companies. Its ability to customise both hardware and software allows for seamless integration and full project control -- an advantage that reduces risk and ensures performance.

One notable innovation involves predictive maintenance systems in railway networks. By installing IoT-enabled temperature sensors on train wheels and within carriages, ROCTEC can detect early warning signs of overheating, allowing operators to address issues proactively. This enhances both safety and the passenger experience.

ROCTEC is also advancing artificial intelligence (AI) applications. In Hong Kong, the company has implemented AI-powered cameras to monitor carriage occupancy levels in real time, enabling better passenger flow management. Additionally, it has developed multilingual AI chatbots for customer service call centres -- currently available in English and Mandarin, with Thai soon to follow.

CUSTOMER-FIRST PHILOSOPHY

Mr Sam says that ROCTEC's customer commitment is a key differentiator.

"We work side by side with clients to see every project through, even when challenges arise," he said.

This approach has resulted in long-term partnerships, with many customers returning to request additional features and services post-deployment.

Entering new markets like Thailand, Hong Kong and Vietnam has presented challenges due to regulatory and cultural differences. However, having a strong local team in Thailand has enabled ROCTEC to tailor its products and services to local requirements, strengthening client relationships.

The company is eyeing further expansion into Singapore, Malaysia and Macau. In Macau, for example, ROCTEC plans to introduce a fully automated, 24/7 post office that allows customers to drop off parcels for weighing, measuring, and postage -- all without human interaction. A similar service is already operational in Hong Kong, and discussions with Thai partners are ongoing.

FROM ADVERTISING TO ICT

The transition from advertising to ICT was a natural one for ROCTEC, as its Hong Kong headquarters already had a strong foundation in ICT. The experienced management team navigated the shift smoothly, leveraging their technical expertise to grow the company's new direction.

ROCTEC's R&D division comprises 35 software and hardware developers. The main team is based in Hong Kong, while a smaller team in Thailand supports software development, improving cost efficiency and responsiveness.

As demand for digital display and ICT solutions continues to grow -- particularly amid accelerating digital transformation -- ROCTEC is positioning itself to serve specialised sectors such as railways and airports.

FUTURE VISION

ROCTEC's vision extends beyond revenue growth. It aims to maintain leadership in transportation ICT by fostering trusted partnerships, delivering high-impact solutions, and applying advanced technologies. The company is investing in its people and infrastructure to develop more integrated products and tap into growth markets such as Vietnam.

"Our goal is to stay ahead of the curve while helping our customers thrive in a digital world," Mr Sam said. "It's not just about being No.1 -- it's about delivering value that lasts."