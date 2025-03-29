Zen expects to open 34 new locations this year

The company plans to open an On the Table restaurant in Vientiane later this year.

Zen Corporation Plc, the operator of restaurant chains such as Zen, AKA and Tummour, plans to open 34 new locations this year, targeting both Thailand and international markets.

Sakkanon Chirathivat, chief executive of Zen Corp, said the company is focusing on its "Everyday Zen" strategy, which promotes the diversity of its 10 brands. This initiative is part of the company's goal to achieve a 10% growth target this year.

Jomkwan Chirathivat, the company's chief restaurant officer, said the marketing efforts will be amplified across all brands.

Particular emphasis is planned for Zen, a Japanese chain; AKA, a Japanese-style yakiniku buffet chain; On the Table, a Japanese twist-style chain; Khiang, known for its Thai street food; and Tummour, which specialises in Isan cuisine.

Other brands under the group include Laoyuan, a Thai chain serving Indo-Chinese cuisine, and Sushi Cyu & Carnival, a high-end Japanese restaurant.

Zen Corp operates 310 stores, with more than 170 company-owned locations and the remainder franchises.

Yupaphan Ekasittikul, the company's chief financial officer, said investment should exceed 100 million baht this year, facilitating the opening of eight new company-owned stores and renovations at more than 10 existing outlets.

The company also wants to expand through franchising, with plans to open 24 new franchised stores -- 12 domestically and 12 internationally.

Siruwat Chatchawan, the chief marketing officer, highlighted growth prospects elsewhere in Southeast Asia.

In the Philippines, the company is targeting market expansion, motivated by the country's large population. Zen Corp plans to open five new Khiang franchises in Manila.

In Malaysia, where consumers are familiar with Thai cuisine, Zen Corp also sees significant growth potential.

The company operates three Khiang franchises in Malaysia and plans to add one more this year.

In Laos, the company plans to open one Laoyuan restaurant and one On the Table eatery in Vientiane.

Zen operates four franchised Khiang restaurants in Laos, with plans to add one more this year.

"The company targets total sales of 4.5 billion baht this year, up from roughly 4 billion last year," said Ms Yupaphan.