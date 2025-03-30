Nuclear energy can help Thailand, says company

Listen to this article

Patti Boonyasukanon, vice president OF corporate communicstion and public affairs, Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited (GPSC). (Photo: Apinya Wipatayotin)

PARIS: Nuclear energy can help align Thailand’s sustainable development goals with its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2065, an expert says.

Currently, about 60% of Thailand's electricity comes from natural gas, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

While renewable energy accounts for 20% of the nation's total power generation, the experts are highlighting the significant challenges which hinder its long-term sustainability, including unstable power generation and high investment costs.

Patti Boonyasukanon, vice president of public affairs at Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited (GPSC), said last week that the company is exploring the use of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) to generate nuclear power and ensure long-term energy security.

Each SMR has a maximum capacity of 300MW(e), with one-third of the output of conventional nuclear reactors, according to Mr Patti.

The SMR's modular design allows for factory assembly and easy transportation to installation sites, he said, adding the reactors use nuclear fission to generate heat and produce electricity with enhanced operational safety features.

Their passive safety mechanisms significantly reduce the risk of radioactive leakage, even during an accident, he said.

Mr Patti said GPSC has been very interested in nuclear power as a source of sustainable energy. The company recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Seaborg Technologies ApS to collaborate on SMR technology development.

Risk perception

However, he acknowledged that public concerns about the environmental risks associated with nuclear power remain a major barrier to its adoption in Thailand.

"We need collective efforts from all stakeholders to foster public understanding of modern nuclear power technology, particularly SMRs, which are safer and more viable investments," he said.

"It is crucial to enhance nuclear energy safety practices in compliance with international standards," he added. "If all these elements align, we hope to see SMR power plants in operation within the next eight years."

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, nuclear power currently supplies 10% of the world’s electricity. Thirty countries operate nuclear power plants, with France generating 71% of its electricity from nuclear energy, the IAEA said.

SMRs offer savings in cost and construction time and can be deployed incrementally to meet growing energy demands.

Currently, SMRs are either under construction or in the licensing stage in Argentina, Canada, China, Russia, South Korea and the United States.

More than 80 commercial SMR designs are being developed worldwide, catering to diverse applications such as electricity generation, hybrid energy systems, heating, water desalination and industrial steam production.

According to Mr Patti, the Ministry of Energy has incorporated SMRs into the country’s Power Development Plan for 2024–2080, aiming to generate at least 600MW from nuclear energy.

This initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions in the power sector while maintaining electricity costs at no more than four baht per unit, he said.

While reaffirming the importance of clean energy in meeting Thailand’s climate commitments, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Deputy Permanent Secretary Sittichai Saereesongsaeng noted that nuclear power technology requires comprehensive research, particularly in terms of safety standards, to build public trust and confidence.