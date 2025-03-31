Health Link platform to be expanded

The Big Data Institute (BDI) plans to expand the Health Link platform to cover 10,000 public and private health units nationwide this year.

Around 1,500 of the public health units that are not under the Public Health Ministry, along with private health units under the National Health Security Office (NHSO), all in Bangkok, have participated on the platform.

The Health Link platform allows participating hospitals to access patients' data from other hospitals, which benefits both patients and doctors.

"The platform aims to cover more than 10,000 service units nationwide this year, helping more people receive medical services conveniently than before," said Tiranee Achalakul, president of BDI.

Ms Tiranee said the platform improves public health services by linking health data, allowing doctors to quickly access patients' medical history, reducing the burden of duplicate examinations, and helping to ensure continuity of treatment even when changing hospitals.

The BDI recently joined forces with NHSO Region 9 to link its data with health organisations in four provinces, starting with Nakhon Ratchasima.

The institute said this linkage includes Fort Suranari Hospital under the Royal Thai Army, and six pharmacies in the province.

The platform plans to cover seven types of medical entities, ranging from medical clinics and dental clinics to traditional Thai clinics. More than 300 of these entities are in Nakhon Ratchasima and registered with the NHSO.

In the near future, the Health Link platform will be expanded to cover more than 900 primary care hospitals in NHSO Region 9, covering Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Buri Ram and Surin, according to NHSO.