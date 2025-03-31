NBTC votes to terminate K4's licence for fraud charges

The board of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has unanimously resolved to terminate the telecom licence of K4 Communication Company Ltd after the firm was charged with fraud.

Before the resolution, the company held a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) licence and used the network capacity of National Telecom (NT) to offer a mobile service.

An MVNO does not have its own dedicated network, instead renting network capacity from telecom operators to offer a mobile service.

According to Trairat Viriyasirikul, acting secretary-general of the NBTC, the decision to revoke the licence came after the Economic Crime Suppression Division issued an arrest warrant for K4 and its authorised directors on charges of joint fraud.

A number of alleged victims filed complaints with the police late last year against K4, claiming they had been tricked by K4 to invest in its top-up kiosks, an investment they claim was a form of a Ponzi scheme, resulting in damages to them.

K4 Communication provided a mobile service under the "K4" SIM card brand. The company also operated "Katie Pansuk" kiosks, a top-up kiosk business providing services to its mobile users.

According to the NBTC, early last year the company set up a Line group to invite individuals to invest 50,000 baht each in its Katie Pansuk top-up kiosks with the promise of a high return on investment.

Many of the alleged victims did not receive a top-up kiosk, but did gain a return on their investment.

The NBTC previously warned the public it does not regulate the top-up kiosk business. The regulator issued the warning after receiving inquiries from people to ascertain whether K4 held an NBTC telecom licence.

Mr Trairat said the NBTC was informed by the Central Investigation Bureau on March 5 of the arrest of the company's directors and the seizure of assets of both K4 and its directors, accounting to more than 400 items in total said to be worth more than 50 million baht.

There are 74 alleged victims involved in the case, claiming total damages estimated at 29 million baht.

He said the seizure of assets affects the company's qualifications as a telecom licensee, according to Section 6.7 of the NBTC's announcement on the criteria and methods for granting telecom business licences.

The section states licence applicants, directors, managers, or persons with management authority of juristic persons applying for licences must not have their assets seized, or be sued on fraud charges.

The lack of this qualification is the reason the regulator terminated the company's licence, said Mr Trairat.

The NBTC board also ruled that NT will have to step in to provide mobile service to K4's existing customers. According to NT, K4 had roughly 46,000 SIM card users as of Jan 31, 2024.

The regulator's office said it never grants licences to sell top-up kiosks, and the kiosk business is not regulated by the NBTC.