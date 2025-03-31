Thailand opens new one-stop service for investment and visas

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks at the launch of the Thailand Ivestiment and Expat Services Centre (TIESC) at One Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Government House)

Thailand launched a new one-stop shop providing investment and visa services for foreign investors and expatriates on Monday.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra opened the new Thailand Investment and Expat Services Centre (TIESC) in the One Bangkok building in Pathum Wan district of downtown Bangkok, on the corner of Witthayu and Rama IV roads, beside Lumpini Park.

The centre is on the 6th and 7th floors of the Parade Zone, and is a cooperative effort by the Board of Investment, Immigration Bureau and Department of Employment and provides investment, visa and work permit services.

Ms Paetongtarn said facilitating investment in the country through use of modern technology and digital innovation was one of the government's most important goals.

Thailand was going through an important transition. Investment applications last year had reflected investor confidence with 3,100 projects worth 1.1 trillion baht in total, the highest in a decade.

TIESC was not only a service centre, but also a bridge to connect cultures and provide opportunities and growth between Thailand and other countries, she said.

The Prime Minister also expressed condolences to earthquake victims’ families and assured them the government could handle the situation.

She affirmed that Thailand was a safe place for investors and for tourists.