Steel producers waiting for test results

Rubble at the construction site of the building owned by the State Audit Office which collapsed during the tremor felt in Bangkok on Friday. Officials are examining whether steel used in the construction process met industrial standards. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Steel producers are waiting for the Industry Ministry to clarify whether steel used in the building that was under construction, owned by the State Audit Office, was substandard.

The building, which was being erected by a joint venture, collapsed on Friday following the massive earthquake in Myanmar, which had far-reaching impacts causing alarm and affecting some high-rise structures in Bangkok.

The joint venture comprises Italian-Thai Development Plc and a subsidiary of China Railway No.10 Engineering Group.

The Industry Ministry collected steel from the construction site in the Chatuchak area in Bangkok in order to carry out examinations.

"We have heard about allegedly low-quality building materials from China that were used in the construction," said Chaichalerm Bunyanuwat, director of the EAF Long Product Steel Producers Association.

"The government is looking into the accusation. We are waiting for clearer information."

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan said earlier he had doubts when seeing samples of the steel but did not want to make any allegations until the investigation has been carried out.

Experts at the Iron and Steel Institute of Thailand were asked to conduct a mechanical and chemical inspection of 28 pieces of seven types of steel, including deformed bars, round bars and wire rope sling.

The outcome, expected at 6pm yesterday, would reveal whether or not the steel used in the construction met industrial standards.

"If the steel is substandard, the Industry Ministry will further investigate who produced or imported it," said Thitipas Choddaechachainun, who leads a working group under Mr Akanat.

Meanwhile, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) yesterday attempted to calm foreign investors who are worried about the impact of the earthquake, which is a rare occurance in Thailand.

"We quickly talked and provided necessary information for them after receiving a number of phone calls," said Sumet Thangprasert, acting governor of the IEAT.

The authority ensured prospective investors with its risk management for unexpected events that may occur in the future, he said.

The IEAT owns or co-owns 71 industrial estates and the Map Ta Phut deep-seaport.