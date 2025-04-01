Call for earthquake early warning system

Measure would help to rebuild confidence

The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has expressed confidence in the resilience of the economy following the earthquake.

It emphasised the need for immediate measures to establish an early warning system and conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the collapse of a building to restore public confidence.

Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the TCC, said collaboration between the government, the private sector and the public is essential for continued economic advancement.

"It is crucial for all agencies to rebuild confidence, and the early warning system must be implemented quickly. This should be a top priority," he said.

The TCC is calling for the creation of a central information hub to disseminate information to both domestic and international communities, preventing misunderstandings and ensuring all sectors maintain confidence.

While it might be premature to assess the economic impact, the TCC remains confident that the production sector has not been affected, and the export sector continues to follow a growth path.

Tourism during Songkran is unlikely to face issues, but swift action is necessary to restore confidence.

"We must expedite inspections of buildings nationwide to ensure safety. It is crucial to identify any structures at risk and reassure the public about those that are safe," said Mr Poj.

The TCC called for the promotion of construction standards to guarantee compliance with regulations in all provinces, especially in major cities, to boost confidence in the real estate market.

He said there was an urgent need to accelerate aid and recovery efforts for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) affected by the disaster. This includes coordinating with construction businesses to provide affordable and high-quality materials for building repairs.

The TCC is also setting up a centre to assist SMEs and members, offering help with repairs to affected buildings and providing financial solutions to mitigate the impact.

Back to business

Thanawat Jirajariyavej, chief merchandising officer of Central Food Retail under Central Retail, said that after a thorough inspection of all Tops stores, only minor cosmetic cracks were discovered in some locations.

All Tops stores nationwide resumed operations on Saturday, he noted.

Shopping sentiment has returned to normal, with traffic levels at stores this past weekend reflecting typical patterns.

Some stores in the northern region saw a 5% increase in sales of dried food products after the quake compared to regular periods.

Prasit Boondoungprasert, chief executive of Charoen Pokphand Foods, said the incident did not disrupt production activities or operations across the country.

Voralak Tulaphorn, chief marketing officer at The Mall Group Co Ltd, said that a comprehensive assessment of all properties confirmed their safety, allowing operations to resume since Saturday.

She expected a temporary dip in customer traffic to malls during the first week after the quake.

"Assuming no further emergencies occur, combined with clear communication, tightened security measures, and thorough inspections, we expect customer confidence to be restored quickly," she said.

The upcoming Songkran holiday, a peak shopping period, will further boost mall traffic, she added.

Major Cineplex Group, the country's largest movie theatre operator, said the earthquake had barely impacted its operations.

Narute Jiensnong, chief marketing officer at Major Cineplex, confirmed that none of its outlets sustained structural damage, although two of their nearly 900 screens did show minor cosmetic wall cracks.

These two screens have been temporarily closed for repairs but are expected to reopen soon.

"As of Saturday, all Major Cineplex branches are fully operational," he said.

On Saturday, the company reported ticket sales of more than 40,000, matching its regular weekend performances.

To accommodate customers who had booked tickets for Friday, Major Cineplex is offering exchanges at the original outlets for new tickets, valid until April 30.