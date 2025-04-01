Social media, tech help following quake

The iRAP Robot team and its rescue robot at the scene.

Social media platforms and robotic technology played a role in helping people deal with the consequences of the massive earthquake near Mandalay in Myanmar on Friday that severely affected both Myanmar and Thailand.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has deployed the Traffy Fondue city management platform so that citizens can file complaints or report damaged buildings.

The platform was developed by the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center and the National Science and Technology Development Agency.

Powered by artificial intelligence and linked with the Line messaging app, the city maintenance chatbot engages residents in solving city problems.

The system allows residents to report any city problems and receive an update on a case from city administrative offices via Line.

Google has an SOS alert on its Google Maps, while Line collaborates with the earthquake observation division under the Meteorological Department to warn people via its Line Alert feature.

The Line Alert also receives alerts from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

According to Facebook, its users in Bangkok can mark themselves "safe" through its Crisis Response platform. They can also interact with features on the platform such as sharing information and getting news regarding the crisis.

Kittichai Thanasupsin, dean of the Faculty of Engineering at King Mongkut's University of Technology North Bangkok, is leading the iRAP Robot team in deploying advanced rescue robots to assist rescue operations in response to the earthquake at the new Office of the Auditor General building construction site in Bangkok.

The building collapsed on Friday, resulting in numerous injuries and missing persons.

The iRAP Robot brings three specially designed robots to assist in high-risk areas prone to secondary disasters.

The robots are aimed at supporting rescue operations and ensuring safety when accessing victims during a crisis.