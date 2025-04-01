A fresh slant at Market Place ThepRak

Market Place ThepRak is a neighbourhood-centric development, which aims to fulfill the diverse needs of the local community.

Central Pattana Plc has launched Market Place ThepRak under a brand new concept of a community mall with an urban fresh market.

Located in the Phahonyothin-Watcharapol area of northern Bangkok, Market Place ThepRak features over 360 stores, spanning a total of 7,300 square metres, providing a wide range of products and services to enhance convenience for locals.

Wuttikiat Techamongklapiwat, chief operating officer of Asset Management Group 2 at Central Pattana, said Market Place ThepRak is a neighbourhood-centric development, which aims to fulfill the diverse needs of local people.

"Market Place ThepRak is our first new model of a community mall project, where the appearance and design are aligned to a more modern aesthetic, with the combination of a community mall and an urban fresh market," he said.

The community mall offers various shops, dining options and places for after-work relaxation, catering to the local community's lifestyle preferences.

The design and selections at the mall align with consumer insights indicating that local consumers enjoy taking part in activities with their families in a venue closer to home.

They are environmentally conscious and place importance on a sustainable community to improve their quality of life, he added.

Mr Wuttikiat said the ThepRak neighbourhood is experiencing significant growth, supported by increased business opportunities and the needs of its residents coming from various housing developments.

Currently, the area has over than 174,000 residential units, a 2.4% annual growth and is home to nearly 400,000 people, said Mr Wuttikiat.

Market Place ThepRak features Central Group affiliates including Tops Supermarket and Auto 1, while also offering comprehensive care services as well as diverse dining options such as the famous Michelin-starred restaurants of Yaowarat and Banthat Thong.

Additionally, it offers family-friendly spaces with a playground and pet zone, health and beauty services, and event spaces.

This community mall also hosts a number of events and activities such as an outdoor market, a weekend market and activities for pet owners, which will help to further strengthen the community, Mr Wuttikiat added.