BlackRock, at centre of Panama ports deal, has nearly US$16 billion in Chinese stocks

World's largest money manager has at least seven funds dedicated to Chinese stocks; five are passive ETFs (exchange traded funds) and two are actively managed

Listen to this article

A view of the Balboa Port is pictured after Hong Kong's CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd 0001.HK agreed to sell its interests in a key Panama Canal port operator to a BlackRock Inc-backed consortium, amid pressure from United States President Donald Trump to curb China's influence in the region, Panama City, Panama, on March 4, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

SHANGHAI — BlackRock, the asset manager at the centre of a deal to buy US$23 billion in port assets from Li Ka-shing's CK Hutchison Holdings, has about $15.5 billion invested in Hong Kong and mainland-listed stocks through its China-focused funds, with its portfolios concentrated on technology and financial companies.

According to its website, the world's largest money manager has at least seven funds dedicated to Chinese stocks; five are passive exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and two are actively managed. The funds' top holdings as of the end of February included Alibaba Group Holding, Tencent Holdings, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) and China Merchants Bank, according to fact sheets. Alibaba owns the Post.

The largest is the $7.6 billion iShares China Large-Cap ETF, which tracks the FTSE China 50 Index. The iShares MSCI China ETF, which tracks the MSCI China Index, ranked second with $6.3 billion in assets.

The BlackRock China Fund is the larger of the two actively invested funds, with $1.3 billion in assets under management (AUM). The BlackRock China A Opportunities Fund, which targets yuan-denominated stocks in mainland China, had $15.7 million in AUM.

BlackRock also manages other funds with regional or global scopes that may also be invested in Chinese equities.

Earlier in March, CK Hutchison said it would sell most of its global ports business, including assets it holds along the strategically important Panama Canal, to a group led by BlackRock for US$23 billion. The deal triggered a backlash and on Friday, Beijing said it would launch an antitrust probe into the sale. US President Donald Trump, who had lobbied for the canal to be freed from what he called Chinese control, hailed the deal, amid trade-based tensions between Beijing and Washington.

The New York-based asset manager did not reply to an email from the Post seeking comment.

A BlackRock building is seen in New York, the United States. (File photo: Reuters)

At the end of 2023, BlackRock had AUM of US$10 trillion with US$5.3 trillion invested in stocks worldwide, according to its latest annual report.

The firm's iShares China Large-Cap ETF is up 18% this year and its iShares MSCI China ETF has risen 16%. Both have benefited from a stock market rally triggered by Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) start-up DeepSeek's release of two powerful but cost-effective large language models.

The BlackRock China Fund, managed by Lucy Liu and Ada Zhang, has gained 14% so far this year. Tencent was the fund's top holding, accounting for 9.2% of its assets, followed by Alibaba at 8.5% and Xiaomi at 6.5%.

The firm's China A Opportunities Fund has underperformed with a 3.2% rise this year, though it bested a 1.2% loss for the CSI 300 Index of onshore stocks over the same period. Its top three holdings were EV battery maker CATL, China Merchants Bank and Ping An Insurance.

As of March 17, BlackRock funds held a combined 984.8 million shares of Alibaba, representing a 5.2% stake, according to data from Hong Kong's stock exchange.

It also held 47.4 million Hong Kong-listed shares of ZTE, a maker of telecoms equipment, representing a stake of 6.2%. BlackRock also recently held a 5.09% stake in CK Hutchison.

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po has said after his meetings with global financial leaders, investors were saying they would increase their exposure to Chinese stocks.

And global investment banks like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have raised their targets for major China stock indices this year, citing appealing valuations and the positive impact on earnings from DeepSeek's breakthrough.

For its part, BlackRock has said it was cautious about the outlook for Chinese stocks.

"We are modestly overweight," the BlackRock Investment Institute said in its latest weekly commentary on March 24. "We think AI and tech excitement could keep driving returns, potentially reducing the odds of much-anticipated government stimulus. We stand ready to pivot. We remain cautious given structural challenges to China's growth and tariff risks."