Public favoured voice calls after quake

People use mobile phones after they were evacuated from buildings at Government Complex in Laksi district, Bangkok, on aftershock concern on Monday. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

True Corporation reported a significant surge in voice and data usage on its network during the massive earthquake last week, offering insights on emergency communication usage.

Social media analytics firm Wisesight found a total of 401,974 messages posted on major social media platforms from 132,107 accounts during the period March 28-31.

According to Wisesight, the top keyword in Thai-language messages posted during this period was earthquake, while sub-keywords included house, collapse and building.

At 1.25pm on March 28, Thailand experienced tremors from an earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand, which were felt across several areas of Bangkok and nearby provinces. In less than five minutes, communication behaviour on the True and Total Access Communication (dtac) networks shifted dramatically, according to True.

True and dtac completed their merger in 2023 to become True.

Outgoing voice calls surged by more than five times on average, while data usage patterns also changed significantly.

Voice calls became the primary channel for urgent personal contact, while data usage was directed towards targeted communication via apps such as Line Messenger and X.

Users relied on these platforms to send messages, respond to inquiries, and check news updates. This trend reflects the critical need for instant communication during emergency situations.

The voice call volume on both the True and dtac networks reached a peak between 1.30-1.45pm.

The outgoing call volume on True surged by 465% compared with the same period the day before (from 1.57 million calls to 8.89 million calls). The peak occurred at 1.33pm, with an increase of 299,000 calls, or 672% higher than the regular rate.

The outgoing call volume on dtac increased by 545% from the same period a day earlier (from 2.67 million calls to 17.23 million calls). The peak occured at 1.32pm, with an increase of 300,000 calls, or 1,061% higher than the regular rate.

The data suggests users tend to rely on voice calls as the primary communication channel in emergency situations, with the surge in outgoing calls highlighting the crucial role of voice communication to confirm personal safety and ensure immediate contact between individuals.

From 1.15-1.30pm, data usage on both the True and dtac networks dropped, reflecting a temporary disruption based on the disaster.

From 2-7pm, data usage rose above normal levels and remained high.

True's analysis of usage on seven popular apps (Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Line and X) during 1.15 to 2.15pm reveals a common trend across True and dtac that communication apps (X, Line and Messenger) saw the highest increase in usage.

Video apps YouTube and TikTok recorded a decline or a minimal increase in usage.

This indicates that during emergencies, users prioritise real-time communication and situation updates.

True found that during emergencies, users shift towards communication-focused apps rather than consuming video content.

Data usage becomes purpose-driven, enabling people to confirm safety, access real-time news, and stay connected during critical moments.

According to Wisesight, Facebook recorded the most messages posted during the period March 28-31 with 198,168 (49.3%), followed by X with 104,984 (26.1%), TikTok with 56,364 (14%), YouTube with 27,108 (6.74%), Instagram with 7,861 (1.96%), news websites with 4,346 (0.78%), online forums with 3,129 (0.78) and 'others' with 14.

In terms of audience interaction with the content, TikTok had 104 million engagements, Facebook 66.9 million, X 25 million, Instagram 11.6 million, YouTube 2.8 million and online forums 9,250 engagements.