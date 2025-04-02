Central unveils social enterprise for art

Central Group has launched "deCentral", a social enterprise for the arts, with an Artwork Production Grant programme seeking applications from across Thailand.

Set to open at the end of 2026 at two locations in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, deCentral is expected to curate exhibitions, commission artworks, offer learning programmes and promote cross-industry collaborations. This will provide opportunities for creators to be ambitious with their ideas.

Punn Chirakiti, co-founder and co-executive director of strategy at deCentral, said Central Group acknowledges the significant impact of art and the necessity of empowering artists to reach their full potential.

In an effort to advance the Thai art sector, deCentral has launched the Artwork Production Grant programme to assist both emerging and established Thai artists.

This initiative offers the chance to produce new artworks that engage with contemporary themes that address the social realities of our times, in the interest of fostering awareness of the valuable role artists play in helping people see contemporary life, said Mr Punn.

The programme will provide nine grants each valued at 150,000 baht, with specific terms and conditions applicable.

Artworks funded will be showcased at deCentral, offering art lovers, collectors, curators and international audiences the chance to appreciate stories anchored in contexts from across the country, he said.

The Production Grant programme is accepting applications from artists nationwide, running until June 30. Selected recipients will be revealed on Sept 15.

People can find application instructions and more information at deCentralth.com.