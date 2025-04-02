Allianz says risk profile not dented by quake

A rescuer sprays water at the collapse site in Chatuchak district, Bangkok on Wednesday as the search and rescue operations continue. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thailand’s risk profile for natural disasters has not changed following the March 28 earthquake, but the tremor raised awareness among consumers and companies about adequate protection to keep insurance premiums affordable, says the Thai unit of German insurer Allianz.

The earthquake that rocked Bangkok on Friday was the most powerful to strike Myanmar since 1912.

Thailand, especially in the central region including Bangkok and the area south of the capital, has a very low seismic hazard exposure as it is not located near a major tectonic plate boundary.

“That means this event didn’t change the risk profile of the Thai market from our perspective,” said Lars Heibutzki, chief executive of Allianz Ayudhya General Insurance (AAGI).

However, climate change is likely to accelerate risks in the future, particularly increasing risk exposure to floods and windstorms, said Mr Heibutzki.

“Earthquakes and other more frequent natural disasters in Thailand such as floods and storms increase the awareness of consumers and corporates of the need for adequate protection,” he told the Bangkok Post.

Mr Heibutzki said prevention is key to keeping premiums affordable, given higher risk levels, inflation and technological advancements.

“For example, our risk engineering experts work with commercial clients to define mitigation actions to reduce exposure to flood risk, while ensuring preparation if a disaster occurs. Expanding such prevention activities with our clients is a key strategy for Allianz in Thailand and globally,” he said.

While Friday’s earthquake brought Bangkok to a standstill and everyone continues to monitor the tragic situation in Myanmar, Mr Heibutzki said it is “encouraging to see how well-organised crisis recovery plans worked” and how public infrastructure had already returned to normal in Bangkok over the weekend.

“We remain confident about the investment climate and opportunities in the Thai market. This event reflects AAGI’s resilience and the trust customers can have in the company,” he said.

“Being part of Allianz Group provides us with very strong reinsurance support and natural catastrophe event best practices to serve our clients using the highest standards.”

In 2024, AAGI had a 5.6% market share in non-motor insurance, which is the main segment exposed to natural disaster risk.

“Exposure to natural disaster risk is a smaller share of our portfolio where we are well protected through prudent underwriting, our global reinsurance support and prevention management,” said Mr Heibutzki.