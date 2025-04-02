NBTC to discuss early warning systems via digital TV

People evacuate a building and gather in a parking lot in Bangkok after Friday's 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar that also affected Thailand. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) will meet with relevant organisations on Thursday the discuss the establishment of early warning systems through existing digital television broadcasting networks and a new digital TV channel.

The move comes in response to Friday's 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, which also impacted Thailand.

NBTC commissioner Pirongrong Ramasoota said on Wednesday that the early warning system will use digital TV broadcasting networks known as multiplexers (MUXs), allowing for a seamless switch from regular programming to emergency announcements.

The independent media and telecom regulator will also create a dedicated digital TV channel for national disaster announcements.

This effort is intended to complement the upcoming nationwide cell broadcast service (CBS) disaster warning system, expected to be operational by mid-year.

The CBS system permits several unacknowledged general messages to be broadcast to all receivers within a particular region without the need for phone numbers, ensuring rapid and efficient communication of emergency information.

No specific applications will be required for users to receive these alerts.