Fewer Thais may head abroad in April

Listen to this article

Tourists at Suvarnabhumi airport passenger terminal on April 11, 2024, during last year’s Songkran festival. Varuth Hirunyatheb

The recent earthquake could result in fewer Thais travelling abroad during the Songkran holiday compared with previous years, as they have heightened concerns about repair costs for damaged property, says the Thai unit of French insurer AXA.

Paweena Khemarangsan, chief customer officer of AXA Insurance Thailand, said in the short term people may be concerned about natural disasters and potential repair expenses, which could impact travel plans.

As a result, some individuals may opt to purchase additional property insurance as they become more conscious of the risks.

Ms Paweena said AXA continues to provide services as usual, with no immediate changes to policy structures or premium rates.

The recent earthquake has undeniably increased awareness among both individuals and businesses regarding risk management, she said.

According to chief executive Guillaume Mirabaud, more than 100 policyholders have already filed claims for disaster-related damage with AXA following the earthquake. The claims are under review.

He said all claims would be processed according to the terms of their policies and customers need not worry as long as their claims align with policy conditions.

The company recently introduced AXA Smart Traveller's Choice for Songkran holidaymakers, based on customer feedback and experiences, integrating AXA's expertise with advanced technology to provide enhanced coverage that meets the evolving needs of modern travellers.

The new travel insurance offers three options -- basic, advance and max -- covering essentials such as accidental death and disability, overseas medical expenses, follow-up treatment in Thailand, emergency medical evacuation and coverage for recreational sports and activities.

For travellers needing insurance for visa applications, the basic plan starts at 119 baht and meets Schengen visa requirements.

The plan includes 24/7 emergency assistance, access to AXA's global hospital network and support via its Line official account, ensuring travellers receive help whenever needed.