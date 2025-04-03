Durian inspection hours to rise at Chinese border

Chinese customs officials have confirmed the extension of operating hours and enhanced resources for durian inspections at checkpoints.

Deputy Commerce Minister Napintorn Srisunpang said the Commerce Ministry requested the extended working hours at the Mohan checkpoint on the border with Laos, changing the closing time from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

Chinese authorities will also increase the number of inspection laboratories from three to five, adding more officials to streamline the process at this checkpoint.

Mr Napintorn said discussions with customs officials at multiple checkpoints indicated that Thai durian are free from contamination by Basic Yellow 2 (BY2) dye or cadmium.

"Thailand urged customs personnel to communicate these findings to the central government in Beijing and requested a reduction from the rigorous 100% inspection requirement to 30%," said Mr Napintorn.

The ministry also tasked the Department of International Trade Promotion and the Thai Commerce Office in Beijing to continue monitoring this situation.

Previously, only 30% of durian imports underwent testing, but since January all containers must be checked for BY2 and cadmium contamination by certified laboratories in Thailand, plus face complete inspection upon arrival at Chinese borders.

Mr Napintorn said this heightened scrutiny has resulted in delays, with transport times stretching up to eight days. Concerns have been raised that during peak seasons, the inspection process could extend to as long as 10 days, potentially resulting in delivery times of up to 20 days, which may compromise quality and negatively impact sales of Thai durian.

In 2025, durian production is anticipated to rise by 37% year-on-year, reaching over 1.7 million tonnes, up from 1.2 million tonnes in 2024 due to expanded cultivation and improved yields.

Last year, domestic consumption was at 280,000 tonnes with 800,000 tonnes exported, 97% of which went to China. This year, exports are projected to increase to 1.3 million tonnes, while domestic consumption is expected to grow to 400,000 tonnes.

The ministry organised various marketing initiatives and business matching activities aimed at fostering market expansion in China.

Mr Napintorn said Chinese entrepreneurs have expressed interest in increasing their purchases, with some planning to import 1,200 containers, up from 800 last year.