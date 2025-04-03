UIH expands AI services to tap transformation trend

Mr Sunti says UIH plans to solidify its position as a leading digital technology service provider this year.

United Information Highway Co Ltd (UIH), an integrated digital technology services provider, has widened its artificial intelligence (AI) capability services to assist businesses.

"This year UIH plans to solidify its position as a leading digital technology service provider by broadening its customer base across various industries. This will be accomplished by integrating AI technology to enhance our services and strengthen end-to-end capabilities, including network infrastructure, multi-cloud services, cybersecurity, and application modernisation," said Sunti Medhavikul, co-chief executive of UIH.

"We are dedicated to improving the quality of our services and customer experience, empowering businesses to confidently and seamlessly transition into the digital and AI-driven future."

This year, businesses of all sizes are facing the challenge of adapting to a rapidly changing environment amid an unpredictable economy, he said.

"Organisations must drive growth through new S-curves, while maintaining agility and operational efficiency," said Mr Sunti.

"We believe AI will play a crucial role in helping businesses confidently manage people, technology, and transformation towards the future."

According to IT research firm IDC, worldwide spending on AI technology is projected to reach US$632 billion by 2028, with generative AI expected to grow at a rate of 59.2% per year.

In Thailand, the latest survey on AI adoption conducted by the Electronic Transactions Development Agency in collaboration with the National Science and Technology Development Agency revealed the primary goals for AI adoption are: internal management (69.6%), improving work efficiency (59.8%), and adding value to products and services (56.8%).

Benja Bencharongkul, co-chief executive of UIH, said the company defined its strategy as an AI-ready provider, with comprehensive readiness to deliver AI services.

There are four key areas it covers, including AI-optimised connectivity with secure, intelligent networks.

The second one is AI-ready cloud and data centre infrastructure that supports AI processing, while ensuring full protection of AI workloads and data in compliance with Thai laws and regulations on security and governance.

The company also has next-generation cybersecurity solutions and AI-driven transformation services, including an agentic AI service.