The tariff levels Southeast Asia faces under Trump plan

Listen to this article

Countries in the export-driven region of Southeast Asia have been hit with particularly high tariffs in the global round of levies announced by US President Donald Trump.

Six of the 10 Southeast Asian countries listed – including Thailand – had tariff levels of between 32% to 49%.

By comparison, the European Union's tariff level was 20%.

Global and Chinese manufacturers had moved production to countries such as Vietnam and Thailand from China to avoid the heavy tariffs Trump slapped on Beijing during his first term in office.

Here are the new tariff levels for Southeast Asian nations as listed in an annex to Trump's announcement by the White House:

* Cambodia - 49%

* Laos - 48%

* Vietnam - 46%

* Myanmar - 45%

* Thailand - 37%

* Indonesia - 32%

* Malaysia - 24%

* Brunei - 24%

* Philippines 18%

* Singapore - 10%* *Singapore does not appear in the annex, but its tariff was listed in a post on X by the White House.