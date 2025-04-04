CPN sinks B500m into Songkran events

Mr Nattakit, second left, said the company expects traffic at CPN's malls to increase by 20-25% during the festival, compared with the regular summer period.

SET-listed retail and property developer Central Pattana Plc (CPN) is investing 500 million baht in the nationwide "Thai Maha Songkran" festival and plans to host more than 1,000 events across 28 branches nationwide.

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer of CPN, said Central shopping centres across the country have curated Songkran experiences to cater to different lifestyles and all generations. The festival aims to attract both local travellers and international tourists.

"At this time, Thailand's tourism sector needs a boost. These events will support the government's initiative to encourage domestic travel," he said.

Moreover, the company plans to gradually expand the Songkran festival to match the scale of New Year countdown celebrations in the future.

Mr Nattakit said the company is collaborating with the Culture Ministry this year to present traditional performances such as Pong Lang folk dance performances, Songkran celebration dance performances, along with rare cultural heritage showcases such as khon and puppet theatre.

The "Music and Water-Splashing Festival" will be one of the festival's main highlights.

At CentralWorld in Bangkok, visitors can experience the "Thai Rhythm Songkran Festival 2025" from April 12-14, featuring more than 300 artists, including Joey Boy, Kratae Rsiam, PROXIE, Singto Numchok, Taitosmith, Ja Nongpanee and Zolar from The Voice.

Furthermore, during April 18-20 visitors can enjoy the "FWD Music Live Fest 4", a massive free Songkran music festival at CentralWorld Square, featuring over 60 T-POP and J-POP artists such as Jeff Satur, Proxie, 4EVE, Three Man Down, Tilly Birds, Tattoo Colour and Wolf Howl Harmony.

Mr Nattakit said Songkran celebrations will take place at Central malls across the country.

In the country's central region, some of the key highlights include the hosting of the "Westgate Songkran Concert 2025" at Central Westgate from April 13-15, which will be the biggest Songkran event in Nonthaburi, featuring artists such as Jetset'er, CD GUNTEE and The Parkinson.

In the North, visitors can visit the "WATER WAR 2025" at Central Chiangmai Airport, the biggest water-splashing and music festival in the region, featuring top artists such as Non Thanon, Bodyslam, Taitosmith, Mean, Perses, Three Man Down and Slot Machine.

In the South, the company is hosting the "Hatyai Songkran Festival 2025" at Central Hatyai from April 11-15, where customers can enjoy five full days of entertainment with popular artists.

The company expects traffic at its malls to increase by 20-25% during the festival compared to the usual summer period, Mr Nattakit added.