KTAM predicts asset growth of 10% this year

Krungthai Asset Management (KTAM) aims to grow its assets under management (AUM) by 10% to hit 1 trillion baht this year, maintaining its position as the third-largest asset manager in Thailand.

This year, KTAM is focusing on investment diversification across both equities and fixed income in Thailand and overseas to mitigate market volatility, said chief executive Chavinda Hanratanakool.

The firm's AUM for Thai mutual funds totalled 9.6 trillion baht as of year-end 2024. The growth rate this year is difficult to predict given the high volatility in the industry, she said.

Last year, KTAM reported total AUM of 951 billion baht, up 16% from a year earlier and exceeding industry growth of 10%.

"The global economy continues to grow but there are several risks, particularly the impacts of US tariff measures," said Mrs Chavinda.

In addition, the US Federal Reserve's interest rate policy remains uncertain, along with growing public debt in many countries that might affect investment sentiment, she said.

China's economic outlook remains in doubt after Beijing signalled more stimulus, aiming to lift consumer spending, while artificial intelligence (AI)-driven industries have supported the recovery of Chinese tech stocks, said Mrs Chavinda.

"America's tax policies are the primary global concern due to their potential impact on trade and economic stability," she said.

Inflation and interest rate pressures are easing in Europe, while the Thai economy will continue to expand, with Thai GDP growth of 2.8% this year and 3% next, said Mrs Chavinda.

However, rising protectionist trade policies could negatively affect Thailand's exports and tourism industry.

KTAM outlined four investment themes, with the first portfolio diversification to curb long-term volatility. The second is risk management via asset allocation and safe-haven investments.

The third is "political shifts can create investment opportunities in new industries", while the final strategy is a long-term growth focus in which the AI and healthcare sectors benefit from demographic changes and technological advancements.

She said given the Thai stock market's continued decline, some stocks are undervalued and present long-term investment opportunities.

Corporate earnings are expected to rebound by 20% this year, following a 6% contraction in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"This is an opportunity to invest and reap higher returns in the future," said Mrs Chavinda.

In terms of fixed income assets, the Fed cut rates in late 2024, but paused reductions early this year to assess economic conditions.

However, further rate cuts are anticipated, making global bonds attractive, according to KTAM.

The Bank of Thailand is projected to trim policy rates by another 25 basis points to 1.75% this year, she said.

The global economy is still expanding, but at a slower rate than last year. Investors should adopt a diversified portfolio strategy to navigate market volatility effectively, said Mrs Chavinda.