Bimstec leaders agree to boost trade, connectivity

Listen to this article

Leaders of Thailand, India, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka pose for a group photo during the 6th Bimstec Summit, chaired by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Government House via Reuters)

A regional grouping of countries accounting for almost a quarter of the world’s population agreed on Friday to work closely to better integrate their economies by boosting trade and transport linkages.

Leaders of India, Thailand, Myanmar and other members of Bimstec — short for the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation — adopted the so-called Bangkok Vision 2030 that outlines the long-term goals for economic cooperation and human security at a meeting in the Thai capital.

The document will serve as a blueprint for future cooperation among the members of the bloc, which has a combined gross domestic product of $4.5 trillion, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who chairs the group, told reporters.

While the Trump administration’s move to impose reciprocal tariffs on its major trading partners was not discussed, Bimstec country leaders stressed the need to work together in view of rising geopolitical and economic uncertainty, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said.

The leaders’ summit was attended by India’s Narendra Modi, Bangladesh’s interim leader Muhammad Yunus, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, Nepal’s K.P. Sharma Oli, Bhutan’s Tshering Tobgay and Myanmar’s Min Aung Hlaing. It was the first in-person meeting of the leaders in seven years.

The group signed six agreements, including on maritime transport cooperation to boost connectivity between South and Southeast Asia and disaster prevention. Bimstec member states have also been working on a free trade deal, which has not yet been concluded.

The summit also served as a rare opportunity for Sr Gen Min Aung Hlaing, who seized power in a coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021 and has since been fighting rebel groups to retain control, to share stage with regional leaders.

He was criticised by human right groups for traveling to Bangkok as the country is dealing with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 3,000 people.

The junta leader held bilateral meetings with Mr Modi and Ms Paetongtarn, who urged him to crackdown on online scam centres and drug trafficking.