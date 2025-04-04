Thailand faces stronger economic headwinds

Containers are stacked at a Port Authority of Thailand depot near the Klong Toey Port in Bangkok. Uncertainty stemming from steep new US tariffs and the recent earthquake will have a significant impact on Thailand’s economy this year, according to Kasikorn Research Center.

Increasing economic headwinds are expected to drag down gross domestic product growth in Thailand to between 1.2% and 1.4% this year, while the Bank of Thailand is expected to cut its policy interest rate to 1.25% by next year from 2% now, according to local research houses.

Kasikorn Research Center (K-Research) said heightened uncertainty stemming from new reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States, as well as the recent earthquake will both significantly affect Thailand’s economy this year.

In light of these risks, K-Research has downgraded its 2025 GDP growth forecast to 1.4% from 2.4%.

However, the revision is yet to factor in the potential effects of trade negotiations between Thailand and the US, following Washington’s decision to impose a 36% reciprocal tariff on Thai imports, set to take effect on April 9.

K-Research has also downgraded several other key economic indicators. Notably, it adjusted its export forecast from 2.5% growth to a 0.5% contraction. It also revised private investment growth from 2.5% to 1.4%, private consumption growth from 2.4% to 2%, and foreign tourist arrival projections from 37.5 million to 35.9 million.

Given these conditions, the central bank is expected to cut its policy rate at its upcoming meeting on April 30, following its previous rate reduction in February. A further rate cut is anticipated in the second half of the year, bringing the policy rate down to 1.25% by early next year.

K-Research emphasised the need for the government to expedite clarity on trade negotiation proposals with the US by establishing a clear timeline. It also called for comprehensive impact assessments and corresponding remedial measures under various scenarios. These steps are essential for strengthening investor confidence, as well as improving business and household sentiment.

Pipat Luengnaruemitchai, chief economist at Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group (KKP), said that if the US maintains its 36% reciprocal tariff on Thai goods throughout the year without negotiations, Thai GDP growth could decline by 1.1 percentage points to around 1.2%. This downward revision is primarily driven by the anticipated contraction in exports.

“Due to Thailand’s higher trade exposure to the US, the country is expected to be more severely impacted by the new tariffs than most regional peers, with the exception of Vietnam,” he said.

The tariff impact on GDP is projected to be 0.6 percentage points for Malaysia, 0.5 for Indonesia, 0.3 for Singapore and 0.2 for the Philippines. In contrast, Vietnam and China are expected to be hit harder, with estimated impacts of 3.4 and 1 percentage point, respectively.

Mr Pipat said the measures announced on Wednesday by President Donald Trump are more of a negotiation tactic than purely a tariff game. Therefore, he urged the Thai government to engage in dialogue with Washington to help mitigate the impact.

Given the combined challenges of the tariffs and the recent natural disaster, KKP forecasts the central bank will cut its policy rate at its upcoming meeting to 1.75%. Further reductions are expected, with two additional rate cuts projected by the end of 2026, bringing the rate down to 1.25%, he said.