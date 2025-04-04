Arms deals with US ‘could cut Thai trade surplus’

Listen to this article

Thai and US military personnel take part in a simulated amphibious landing exercise during the 2020 Cobra Gold exercises in Sattahip, Chon Buri. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thailand should consider buying more military technology and weapons from the United States to narrow the trade imbalance that led President Donald Trump to slap a 36% tariff on Thai exports, says the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

The proposal was made on Friday during a meeting of representatives from 47 industries under the FTI on ways to deal with Washington’s new tariff policy, scheduled to go into effect on April 9.

“If the government decides to buy military technologies made in the US, it can significantly reduce the country’s trade surplus because these items are expensive,” FTI chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said following the meeting.

“The technologies are also necessary for the Thai military.”

Trump announced the stiff tariff on Thai exports mainly because the country’s trade surplus with the US was the 11th largest globally in 2024, at more than $35 billion, or 1.2 trillion baht.

Besides weapons purchases, businesses could help by considering purchasing some agricultural raw materials from the US, though it would take more time for the latter to chip away at the trade surplus, said Mr Kriengkrai.

As well, authorities would have to look at the possible impact on Thai farmers of importing more raw materials, he said.

The FTI has asked representatives of 47 industries to submit additional details about the impact of the new tariffs within one week in order to find appropriate solutions.

Trump also announced a 25% tariff on foreign car and auto parts imports. The levy on cars took effect on April 3, and is scheduled to be applied to nearly 150 auto parts categories in early May, according to media reports.

Thailand exports auto parts to car assembly plants run by Ford Motor in the US because they are less expensive than parts produced in America.

“Trump’s tariff policy is also aimed at prompting US firms outside the US to relocate their production facilities back to their homeland,” said Mr Kriengkrai, referring to a comment made by a representative from Ford Thailand during the meeting.

“That’s not easy because it could take 1-2 years.”

Nipatsin Yimyam, chairman of the FTI’s Petroleum Exploration and Production Industry Club, said members were preparing to propose that Thailand purchase more fuel, notably liquefied natural gas, from the US, in an effort to solve the trade imbalance.

The club expects the new tariff to reduce Thai GDP by 1%, or 1.7 trillion baht, he said.