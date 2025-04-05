Technology upgrades to drive clean energy outlays

Listen to this article

A floating solar farm at the Sirindhorn Dam in Ubon Ratchathani, operated by the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, the country's major power supplier.

Investment in new technologies to ensure a stable supply of clean electricity is expected to soar as more solar and wind power is used to support campaigns against global warming, says an energy expert at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Thailand Section.

Several billions of baht are expected to be allocated by state power suppliers and companies specialising in electricity transmission and distribution systems over the next 5-7 years as Thailand promotes greater use of renewable energy, said Somporn Sirisumrannukul, a member of the executive committee of the IEEE Thailand Section.

Under the 2024 power development plan, applicable through 2037, the proportion of renewable power is set to increase to 51% of the nation's total power supply, up from 22% at the end of last year, while the share of fossil fuels is set to decrease to 48% from 80% in 2024.

Technologies will play a increasingly important role in supporting solar and wind power, dealing with their supply limitations, he said.

Solar and wind are intermittent sources of power, as production from these sources depends on weather conditions and the season.

"Technologies must be smart enough to predict in advance when there will be no sunlight, or at what time the wind will weaken," said Mr Somporn.

This information is crucial for clean energy management as power suppliers can then decide how much electricity they need from other sources, he said.

Batteries are another important backup electricity option for solar and wind power, said Mr Somporn.

Some electricity suppliers are using a demand response program, a form of computer software that helps them better plan and manage the supply and demand of clean power, he said.

These programs can help operators save on electricity costs, leading to lower power prices in the wholesale and retail markets.

More technology-related issues, as well as topics on the energy transition towards carbon neutrality, are scheduled as the IEEE Power & Energy Society (Thailand) hosts an international academic conference and exhibition from Nov 26-29 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok.