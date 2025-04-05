CP chief Dhanin tops Thailand wealth list with $15bn

Listen to this article

Band of Billionaires: Thailand’s two richest people — Dhanin Chearavanont and Sarath Ratanavadi — huddle with Thaksin Shinawatra at the “Vision for Thailand” forum, where the ex-premier was the headline attraction, on Aug 22 last year in Bangkok. (Photo: Reuters)

Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of the Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, leads the list of Thailand’s richest people on on the Forbes magazine World’s Billionaires 2025 list, with a net worth of US$15.2 billion.

He is ranked 141st among 3,028 billionaires on the list. The United States has a record 902 billionaires, followed by China (516, including Hong Kong) and India (205). Thailand has 25 billionaires on the list.

Globally, Forbes said, 15 people have a net worth of at least $100 billion each.

In Thailand, Mr Dhanin, 85, is followed by Sarath Ratanavadi, CEO of Gulf Development Plc, who has a net worth of $12.9 billion and is 184th on the global list. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, chairman of Thai Beverage Plc, is ranked third with $11.7 billion and is 210th on the global list.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is 15th among Thailand’s richest and 1,688th on the world list with a net worth of $2.1 billion.

Globally, Elon Musk, the co-founder of Tesla and now Donald Trump’s cost-cutter-in-chief, tops the table with a net worth of $342 billion, followed by Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook with $216 billion and Jeff Bezos of Amazon with $215 billion.