Songkran tourism, spending to remain strong, says govt

Listen to this article

People and performers accompany a float during a Songkran procession through downtown Phra Pradaeng district in Samut Prakan on 21 April 2024. The district typically celebrates Songkran festival a week later than the rest of the country. (Bangkoko Post file photo)

The Thai government has expressed confidence that tourism and spending during the upcoming Songkran festival will remain upbeat, stating that the recent earthquake has had no impact on sentiment.

Deputy government spokesman Anukul Prueksanusak on Sunday cited findings from a recent consumer behaviour survey conducted by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, which said spending during Songkran is projected to increase by 4.5% to 134 billion baht, up from last year’s 129 billion. This figure would mark the highest level seen since 2020 (69 billion baht).

The survey also showed that only 5% of respondents, the lowest since 2016, planned to cut back on their spending, while 72.1% have travel plans in place during the Songkran holiday, the highest percentage since 2019, reflecting growing consumer confidence and a steady recovery in the tourism sector.

Regarding changes in travellers’ spending plans after the earthquake fallout, Mr Anukul noted that the majority of respondents, or 71.7%, said there would be no change; 17.1% planned to increase spending, and 11.2% intended to reduce it.

Most respondents indicated they would continue with their usual Songkran activities but would avoid indoor events or venues in high-rise buildings.

“People can travel with confidence during Songkran this year,” Mr Anukul said. “The government has instructed relevant agencies to expedite safety inspections of hotels, facilities at major tourist attractions, and the structures of buildings in high-risk areas (following the earthquake) to instill confidence in both Thai and international tourists.”

“Security agencies are working with tourism authorities to facilitate tourists and ensure safety at destinations nationwide, while communicating useful information to boost public confidence in travelling safely throughout the festival period."