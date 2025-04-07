Major Cineplex upbeat on expansion

A view of Major Cineplex's pet-friendly theatre. The company plans to open 4-5 new theaters in the provinces this year.

SET-listed Major Cineplex Group, Thailand's largest operator of movie theatres, is optimistic about the cinema industry.

With a lineup of Thai blockbusters and popular Hollywood films coming soon, the company plans to open 4-5 new cinemas this year.

Narute Jiensnong, chief marketing officer at Major Cineplex, said business in the second and third quarters of this year will be driven by the return of Hollywood films to theatres at a normal rate and a lineup of major blockbusters set to hit the silver screen.

Hollywood films slated for the second and third quarters this year include: A Minecraft Movie, Thunderbolts, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, How to Train Your Dragon and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

"These blockbuster movies will attract moviegoers to the theatres," said Mr Narute.

Meanwhile, the Thai film industry is expected to continue performing strongly this year, following a successful revival in recent years, he said. As a result, studios have greenlighted sequels to previous hits, said Mr Narute.

He said past successes gave studios more confidence to increase their investment and production budgets, which could lead to higher-quality films and potentially more hits.

This year's lineup includes Death Whisperer: Tee Yod 3 and the sequel to The Undertaker.

Last year, the company estimated Thai films accounted for 65% of total ticket sales.

Mr Narute anticipates the positive momentum for Thai films will continue this year, with local titles expected to account for up to 50% of total ticket sales in 2025.

He said the Thai cinema business has potential, as theatres offer the cheapest out-of-home entertainment in the market.

The company expects to sell 40 million tickets this year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Major's worst-case scenario is 36 million tickets, similar to pre-Covid levels.

At the end of last year, the company operated 187 branches, including 52 in Bangkok and surrounding areas, 126 in other provinces across Thailand, six in Cambodia and three in Laos, according to its annual report.

Major also operates 11 branches featuring bowling, karaoke and ice skating, with eight locations in Thailand, two in Cambodia and one in Laos.

Mr Narute said the company plans to open another bowling branch, dubbed Blu-O, at AEON Mall Mean Chey in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, this month.

In addition, Major wants to focus on major renovations of existing theatres in the first half of 2025, he said.

Renovations were completed at Major Rangsit in Pathum Thani and Major Ratchayothin in Bangkok.

In the second half, the company plans to open 4-5 new branches in the provinces.

Mr Narute said these new sites are expected to be developed in collaboration with major hypermarket chains, such as Lotus's and Big C.