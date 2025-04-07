Ministry to blacklist subpar contractors

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat

The Finance Ministry looks set to implement measures to blacklist contractors who violate government procurement laws.

According to Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat, in addition to considering blacklisting contractors involved in public sector projects that breach procurement rules, the ministry will also consider downgrading contractors who break the law, but whose offences are not serious enough to warrant blacklisting.

Mr Julapun said the Finance Ministry will hold discussions with the Interior Ministry to ensure the procedures for blacklisting government project contractors are stringent and thorough.

A source from the Finance Ministry who requested anonymity said the regulations concerning the blacklisting of contractors are expected to be presented to the cabinet for consideration on Tuesday.

Initially, the regulations will only cover construction projects under the Department of Highways and the Department of Rural Roads. Building construction projects are not yet included.

Mr Julapun said the ministry drafted a ministerial regulation to establish criteria for the eligibility of entrepreneurs to register for procurement, enhancing safety measures and monitoring the duration of contractors' operations.

If approved by the cabinet, the Comptroller-General's Department then drafts a ministerial regulation on public procurement and supplies administration, concerning criteria for evaluating contractor performance.

The plan is to implement a "contractor report card" that will impose penalties on substandard contractors, including downgrading and removal from the construction registry, said the source.

The plan is expected to take effect this month.

In fiscal 2024, government agencies used the specific procurement method the most -- a total of 6.3 million projects, accounting for 97.6% of all announced procurement projects.

For awarded procurement projects, the electronic bidding method yielded the highest total procurement value at 785 billion baht, or 50.3% of the total.

Second was the specific procurement method, valued at 588 billion baht or 37.6%, then the selection method with 159 billion (10.2%) of the total procurement value.

Electronic market procurement achieved the highest budget savings, up to 19.3% of the allocated procurement budget.