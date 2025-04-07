Viriyah eyes B42.5bn in direct premiums

The Viriyah Insurance Plc aims to grow by at least 3.7% this year, targeting direct premiums of 42.5 billion baht.

Motor insurance premiums are expected to total 37.5 billion baht, a gain of 3.3%, while non-motor insurance premiums are projected to tally 4.9 billion, up 11%, said managing director Amorn Thongthew.

He said the company will focus on three primary objectives: enhancing service quality, strengthening the ecosystem by expanding business partner networks, and elevating personnel capabilities to support all aspects of insurance services.

The company developed products last year for every facet of insurance, including motor, accident, health and home, said Mr Amorn.

He said the company made significant improvements to its customer service processes, including fast and fair claims services, post-sales service, and underwriting.

There are more than 160 branches of claim service centres and service points based in department stores nationwide, said Mr Amorn.

He said Viriyah introduced innovative services such as V-inspection for pre-insurance vehicle inspections, VClaim on VCall for online claims, and V-roadside service, a 24-hour emergency assistance service available to policyholders at any time and from any location.

Mr Amorn said he is satisfied with the company's performance in 2024 amid economic challenges and natural disasters.

The company reported an increase of 2% in direct premiums to 40.8 billion baht.

"For the 33rd consecutive year, we solidified our standing as the leader in non-life insurance, boasting a 14.3% market share. We upheld our market position with a 22.6% share in motor insurance, which remains its core portfolio," he said.

"The organisation reported a capital adequacy ratio of 220% and total assets amounting to 73 billion baht, showcasing its ongoing strength and stability."