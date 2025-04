China stocks sink on trade war fears; Hong Kong dives 8%

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong and Chinese stocks dived on Monday as markets around the world crumbled in the face of a widening global trade war and fears it will unleash a deep recession.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 8% in early trade. Shares in online giants Alibaba and Tencent were down more than 8%.

China's CSI300 blue-chip index fell 4.5%.

China, which is now facing US tariffs of over 50%, responded in kind on Friday by slapping extra levies on US imports.