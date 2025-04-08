Trump tariffs imperil Samui boom

Listen to this article

The TAT is monitoring the impact on the US market following the announcement of stiff tariffs last week. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is monitoring the US market for any potential impact from the new US tariff policy, while tourism operators in Samui fear the taxes could spoil the opportunity to reap profits from The White Lotus TV series due to weakened purchasing power.

Ratchaporn Poolsawadee, vice-president of the Tourism Council of Thailand, said the nation may not benefit as much as expected this year from the popularity of The White Lotus, which was filmed in Samui and Phuket.

Mr Ratchaporn, also the former president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, said the US tariffs could lead to higher living costs in the US, prompting potential tourists to reduce their travel budgets to spend on necessities.

He said the tourism industry has been hit by a string of incidents this year, including US President Donald Trump's gutting of USAID, which reduced the number of long-stay expats working for the agency in Thailand.

However, Thailand might be able to attract foreigners eager to relocate from their home country in search of a more affordable place to live with great hospitality, said Mr Ratchaporn.

The TAT said the higher tariffs could push up living costs in the US, affecting tourists planning overseas trips.

As of March 31, the number of US visitors to Thailand tallied 320,631, rising 14.4% year-on-year.

This market helped lift the overall Americas region to 484,270 visitors, surging 15.1% year-on-year, according to the authority.

In 2024, Thailand recorded more than 1.03 million visitors from the US. The TAT wants to increase this market by 10% this year, equalling the 1.13 million arrivals posted in 2019.

The average expenditure of the US market was 75,663 baht per trip in 2024.

Three TAT offices in the US are monitoring traveller sentiment to predict market trends the next few months.

To maintain tourism demand, the agency plans to roll out joint promotions with airlines to stimulate the market in the near future.

United Airlines recently announced it would operate daily flights to Bangkok in October, via Hong Kong, from Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The TAT plans to encourage other airlines serving North American routes to increase their capacity to Thailand, include Air Canada, which flies between Vancouver and Bangkok, and Delta, which carries passengers to Thailand via South Korea in collaboration with Korean Air.

The agency said it would need more time to evaluate the long-term impact of the Trump tariffs on the global economy and tourism industry.

Tourists may opt for domestic or short-haul destinations rather than long-haul trips, which are more expensive, said the TAT.