OR beefs up health and beauty venture

A found & found branch located in a PTT petrol station compound on Boromratchonnanee 97 Road in Bangkok.

PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) is scaling up its health and beauty business, aiming to serve growing demand by offering customers experiences they cannot find shopping online.

The company plans to increase the number of its "found & found" healthcare and cosmetic shops to 12, up from eight at present.

Branches are slated to continue expansion, rising to 50 next year and 500 by 2030, said Nattapon Choojitarom, managing director of OR's wholly-owned subsidiary OR Health and Wellness, which has operated the business since June 2024.

The focus is on expanding physical branches because they are necessary for customers who prefer to choose and pick products in person, he said.

"Customers want to touch and experience the smell of skincare products. This is not possible through online shopping," said Mr Nattapon.

Consumers can also consult with beauty experts at the outlets who will help them decide which items suit them best, offering advice on all products, regardless of brand, he said.

The outlets sell a variety of products from 500 brands.

The found & found outlets also offer the convenience of parking at a petrol station, said Mr Nattapon.

The outlets are located in PTT petrol station compounds rather than malls, where parking areas are often overcrowded, he said.

OR Health and Wellness operates found & found under the company owned, company operated (Coco) model.

The company's partners include Sugi Holdings, a Japanese drugstore chain and nanotech platform operator, and Olive Young, a South Korea-based health and beauty store chain operator.

In the future, the company plans to apply the distributor owned, distributor operated (Dodo) model, allowing local investors interested in the healthcare and beauty business to run a found & found outlet.

Mr Nattapon said found & found stores operating under the Dodo concept will account for 80% of all outlets in future, with the remainder based on the Coco concept.