Thailand to add 3 GI products in Japan

Thailand plans to register three more geographical indication (GI) products in Japan this year, says the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP).

Nusara Kanjanakul, director-general of the DIP, said the department expects to submit applications for the registration of three GI products in Japan during the second quarter this year.

The products are Hom Thong Bua Daeng banana, Nam Dok Mai Si Thong Phitsanulok mango and Phetchabun sweet tamarind Lamphun.

Thailand previously secured registration for three GI products in Japan: Doi Tung coffee, Doi Chaang coffee and Huaymon pineapple.

This move supports Thailand's initiative to foster community-driven economic growth through GI products, which serve as a vital factor for soft power, she said.

By tapping into Thailand's rich biodiversity, geographical advantages, climate and traditional knowledge, these products significantly enhance the value of local goods.

Thailand has registered nine GI products internationally: Thung Kula Rong Hai hom mali rice, Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice, Doi Tung coffee, Doi Chaang coffee, indigenous Isan silk yarn, Lamphun brocade silk, Phetchabun sweet tamarind, Lamphun golden dried longan and Huaymon pineapple from Uttaradit.

These products are registered in more than 33 countries, including the EU countries, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, India and Cambodia.

Ms Nusara said Thailand has 227 GI registrations generating more than 77 billion baht annually.

She said the DIP is dedicated to promoting Thai GI products both domestically and internationally by broadening distribution through major department stores and online marketplaces such as Shopee, Lazada and Born Thailand.

The department plans to promote the products at a GI Pavilion at events such as Thaifex-Anuga Asia 2025 in May and Thailand Coffee Fest 2025 in July.

The focus is on improving packaging design to increase value, aligning with market demand, said Ms Nusara.

GI products are being featured in Michelin-starred restaurants and high-end dining menus, while there are plans to transform GI-producing regions into tourist attractions, she said.

This year, the DIP plans to register 22 new GI products from 18 provinces, including 14 plant-based products (fruits and vegetables), three fishery products, two food products, two textiles and handicrafts, and one wine/liquor product.

This expansion is expected to contribute an additional 5.8 billion baht in value, noted the department.

There are 184 GI products with more than 15,000 producers authorised to apply the Thai GI label.

The department also introduced the GI Smarttrace system, a digital traceability solution designed specifically for GI products.