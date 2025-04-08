Thai shares plunge on Trump tariff fears

An electronic stock display board at Tisco Securities in Bangkok. (Photo: Supplied)

Share prices on the Stock Exchange of Thailand dived on Tuesday on fears of a possible trade war after tariff hikes by the US administration.

The SET Index plunged 42.30 points, or 3.76%, to 1,082.91 only minutes after the open.

The Thai bourse opened after a three-day holiday, while other markets jittered on Monday due to concerns about a possible recession from US President Donald Trump's policy.

Gulf led the loss as its shares dropped 4.50 baht, or 10%, to 40.50, followed by Kasikornbank shares, which dipped 7 baht, or 4.39% to 152.50 and SCB X, formerly Siam Commercial Bank, which fell 5 baht, or 4.08%, to 117.50.

The SET said on Monday it will temporarily ban short selling of stocks and tighten other share trading rules to curb volatility as the fallout from the US’s sweeping tariffs roil global markets.

The ban on short selling of all securities, except for market makers, and a narrower band for stock movements will be effective from Tuesday and no longer than Friday.

The curbs are meant to mitigate potential volatility and provide investors with an opportunity to assess their response to the US tariff barrage that triggered a global market downturn, the exchange said.

Thailand was hit by a tariff of 36%, among the highest rates in the region. The Southeast Asian country’s trade surplus with the US totalled $45 billion last year.

Even before the Trump administration’s levy announcement, Thailand’s stock market was among the world’s worst performers this year as investors headed for the exit amid dwindling corporate profits and a dim outlook for the economy.

The benchmark SET index lost 4.3% last week, extending losses this year to almost 20% and hitting a five-year low.

The bourse will conduct continuous market surveillance and recalibrate these measures based on prevailing market conditions, it said in the statement. The temporary measures also cover SET’s other platforms — Market for Alternative Investment and Thailand Futures Exchange.

Highlights of trading rule revisions are:

The ceiling and floor limits on stocks/unit trusts traded on SET and MAI cut to +/-15% from +/-30%

For foreign shares band lowered to +/-30% from +/-60% now

For index futures/options and single stock futures the ceiling and floor lowered to +/-15% from +/-30%

The daily ceiling and floor limits will not apply to DR and DRx products

Reduction in the threshold of security-specific dynamic price band from ±10% of the last executed price to ±5%

Short-selling prohibition on all securities, with exemptions for market makers for SET, MAI and TFEX

The SET said it was confident the new prudential measures would effectively stabilise market conditions and reinforce investor confidence.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said separately it had been closely coordinating with the exchanges, and the temporary measures would help tackle the volatility in the spot and futures segments of the stock market.