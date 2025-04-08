AP Thailand Leads With Swift Post-Earthquake Response

In the aftermath of Thailand's recent earthquake, AP Thailand Public Company Limited has demonstrated exceptional crisis management capabilities by implementing a comprehensive 10-step approach to ensure resident safety and building integrity.

Within just seven days following the March 28 seismic event, AP Thailand established a specialised War Room led by senior executives, including Mr. Vittakarn Chandavimol, Chief Corporate Strategy and Creation. This command centre coordinated dual structural inspections across all 82 AP residential projects—first by the company's in-house engineering team, followed by a more thorough assessment from external experts.

"We place the utmost importance on the structural safety of our buildings," stated Mr. Vittakarn. "We mobilised all available resources to ensure every resident can safely navigate through this incident with confidence."

The external inspection team featured prominent structural specialists including Asst. Prof. Dr. Arthit Petchsasithon from King Mongkut's Institute of Technology, Assoc. Prof. Second Lt. Dr. Suppachai Sinthaworn from Srinakharinwirot University, and two licensed senior civil engineers. This expert panel issued safety certificates for each property after thorough structural assessments.

Beyond inspections, AP Thailand implemented continuous communication strategies through the company's Facebook page and Smart World application, ensuring residents received timely updates about their properties. For buildings requiring remediation, the company collaborated with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Chatuchak District Public Works Office, and the Engineering Institute of Thailand to implement structural repairs using the specialised "Jacketing Columns" technique.

AP Thailand's response extended beyond its active portfolio to include previously transferred condominiums, with specialist teams deployed to conduct structural safety inspections regardless of current management arrangements. The company also established a 24-hour call centre (1623) for residents requiring assistance.

In strict compliance with BMA regulations, AP Thailand has completed uploading all building inspection results to the official BMA system, allowing residents to verify safety status through the "Building Inspection Dashboard" at https://openpolicy.bangkok.go.th/bkkbuilding.html.

"We believe that in times of crisis, speed, transparency, and clear communication are essential to building trust with our residents," Mr. Vittakarn emphasised. "We will continue to develop and elevate the safety standards for every life in our communities.

The company's handling of this natural disaster demonstrates a commitment to resident welfare that goes beyond regulatory compliance. By combining technical expertise with compassionate management, AP Thailand has set a new benchmark for crisis response in Thailand's real estate sector.

This comprehensive approach—from immediate evacuation management to insurance claim facilitation and structural repairs—reflects AP Thailand's dedication to creating communities where residents can live with confidence even during unexpected events. The company continues to prioritise safety while working toward the full restoration of all affected properties.